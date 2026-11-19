The proposed dates for the 2027 Madhyamik (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) board examinations in West Bengal have been announced. The Madhyamik exam is proposed to run from March 2 to March 16, while the Higher Secondary exam is proposed to run from March 19 to April 12.

State School Education Minister Dipak Barman said on Thursday that this is only a proposal for now. The final schedule for both examinations will be decided by the state’s Chief Secretary.

Exams Pushed Back Because of Census Work

As per the schedule released earlier, the Madhyamik examination was scheduled to commence on February 15, 2027. But, as per the information, the census will begin in the last week of January and can extend up to the last week of February. Teachers have to be deployed in large numbers in the process of census work. Conducting examinations during the same period may create a scarcity of teachers. The new schedule was prepared to solve this issue.