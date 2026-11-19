NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the vocational exam date sheet for the October-November 2026 session. Theory exams for the vocational courses offered by the NIOS will be conducted from 14th December to 22nd December, 2026. This information was announced on the official X account of NIOS on 19th November.
NIOS vocational exam dates for 2026 will consist of 8 exam days. Exams will be conducted at chosen exam centers in India. All exams will begin at 2:30 PM. The timing of the exam varies by subject. Exams end between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM.
There is one paper that is conducted online i.e., IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software Collaboration with CISCO (651). On 22nd December 2026. Students can download their hall tickets from the website of NIOS a week before the exam commences.
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This session is named October-November 2026; however, the NIOS vocational exam 2026 will be conducted in December 2026. This schedule is for vocational courses only. As per NIOS, no change will be made to the exam dates. Results will most likely be declared 8 to 10 weeks after the exam period.
NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Overview
The table below gives the main details of the NIOS vocational theory exam 2026.
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|NIOS Public Examination (Theory) of Vocational Education Courses
|Session
|October-November 2026
|Conducting Body
|National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)
|Notification No.
|75/2026
|Notification Date
|6-Nov-2026
|Theory Exam Dates
|14-Dec-2026 to 22-Dec-2026
|Number of Exam Days
|8
|Exam Start Time
|2:30 PM
|Exam Duration
|1 hour to 3 hours (depends on the subject)
|Online Paper
|IT Essentials (651) on 22-Dec-2026
|Hall Ticket
|One week before the exams begin
|Result
|Likely 8 to 10 weeks after the last exam
|Official Websites
|nios.ac.in, voc.nios.ac.in
NIOS Vocational Time Table 2026: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule
The full subject-wise schedule is given below.
|Exam Date
|Day
|Subject
|Subject Code
|Exam Timing
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Understanding the Child
|439
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Basic Life Sciences
|445
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Beauty Culture and Hair Care
|612
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Introduction to Homeopathy
|718
|2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Diploma in Bakery & Confectionery
|729
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Ayurveda Assistant
|665/865
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Construction Supervision (Civil)
|620
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Web Development (English/Hindi)
|660/860
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Yoga Philosophy & Physiology
|823
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Food Processing (English/Hindi/Urdu)
|358
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Fibre to Fabric (Secondary Level)
|868
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Basic Knowledge of Yoga
|811
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Laundry Services
|255
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Drinking Water Purifier Technician
|677
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Philosophy & Physiology of Yoga
|495
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Learning through Toys
|416
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Basic Stitching Skills
|461
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|14-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Library and Society
|436
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Aspects of Aging
|446
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Children's Wear
|462
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Orientation to X-ray Department
|430
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|House Wiring and Electrical Appliance Repairing
|601/701
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Radio & Tape Recorder Repairing
|603/703
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Cutting & Tailoring
|605/705
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Advanced Certificate in Cutting & Tailoring
|676
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Computer and Office Applications
|631
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Beauty Therapy
|640/840
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Junior Beauty Therapist (NSQF Level 3)
|640/840
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Refrigeration
|709
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Basic Computing Skills
|711
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Basic Knowledge of Naturopathy
|812
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Stenography (Urdu) Sr. Sec. Level
|329
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Plumbing
|611
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Introduction to Homeopathy Dispensing
|719
|2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Human Body, Diet & Cleansing
|824
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Human Body, Diet and Cleansing
|496
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Basic Computing
|608
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Web Designing and Development
|622
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Our Health
|452
|2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
|15-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Library Resources
|437
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Radiation Physics
|431
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Early Childhood Care and Education-Principles and Processes
|440
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|General Care and Specific Needs of Elderly
|447
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Certificate in Indian Embroidery
|628
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Motor and Transformer Rewinding
|602/702
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Air Conditioning
|710
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Handloom Weaving
|869
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Diploma in Front Office Operations (English Medium)
|728
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Library Records
|438
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Computer Applications
|712
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Certificate in Footwear Design and Production
|716
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Human Anatomy, Physiology & Effect of Yoga
|813
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Applied Yogic Science
|825
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Business Environment
|456
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Skill India and BFSI: Introduction to Insurance (Revised)
|456
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Applied Yoga
|497
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Four Wheeler Chassis Mechanism
|623/723
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|CRM Domestic Voice
|661/861
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|16-Dec-2026
|Wednesday
|Cyber Security Assistant (NSQF Level 3)
|670
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Human Anatomy and Physiology
|432
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Yoga for Elderly
|448
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Typewriting (English) (Sec. Level)
|218
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Typewriting (Hindi) (Sr. Sec. Level)
|322/422
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Typewriting (English) (Sr. Sec. Level)
|323/423
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|e-Typewriting (Hindi) (Sr. Sec. Level)
|383/483
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|e-Typewriting (English) (Sr. Sec. Level)
|384/484
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Desk Top Publishing
|613
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Typewriting (Urdu) (Sr. Secondary Level)
|364/464
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Mushroom Production
|618
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Vermicomposting
|621
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Vermicompost Producer (NSQF Level 3) (Revised)
|621
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Bee Keeping
|650/850
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Design Development
|870
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Bamboo Cultivation
|673
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Soil and Fertilizer Management
|362
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Principles of Insurance
|457
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Life Insurance (Revised)
|457
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Diploma in Food and Beverage Operations
|726
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Yoga & Life
|828
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Hematology & Blood Bank Technique, Histology & Cytology
|474/475
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Art of Toy Making
|417
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Basic Life Sciences
|449
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Four Wheeler Engine Mechanism
|624/724
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|17-Dec-2026
|Thursday
|Panchakarma Assistant
|666/866
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Microbiology
|476
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Dark Room Layout and Practices
|433
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Secretarial Procedures
|412
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Practice of Life Insurance
|458
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Non-Life Insurance (Revised)
|458
|2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Typewriting (Hindi) Secondary Level
|217
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Bio Gas Energy Technician (English/Hindi)
|254
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Furniture and Cabinet Making (English/Hindi)
|354
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Paddy Farming
|652/852
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Yoga Therapy
|817
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Applied Psychology & Yoga
|829
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Certificate in Communicative English
|674
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Stenography (Hindi) (Sr. Sec. Level)
|324/424
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Stenography (English) (Sr. Sec. Level)
|325/425
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Carpentry
|252
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Solar Energy Technician
|253
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Bakery & Confectionery
|256
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Welding Technology
|257
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Basic Human Anatomy & Physiology Orientation of X-ray Department Dark Room Procedures
|471
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Agriculture & Animal Husbandry
|453
|2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
|18-Dec-2026
|Friday
|Maternal & Child Health Care
|450
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Practice of General Insurance
|459
|2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Health Insurance (Revised)
|459
|2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Bio-chemistry
|477
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Plant Protection
|351
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|House-Keeping
|356
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Catering Management
|357
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Hotel Front Office Operations
|360
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Computer Applications in Office
|413
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Regional Radiography and Contrast Media
|434
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Organising & Managing an Early Childhood Care and Education Centre
|441
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Computer Application in Libraries
|478
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Poultry Farming
|653/853
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Small Poultry Farmer (NSQF Level 4)
|653/853
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Introduction to Fundamentals of Ayurveda
|721
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Diploma in Food Production Management (Cookery)
|725
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Naturopathy
|818
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Yoga Assistant
|667/867
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Dyeing and Printing
|871
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Hair Care and Styling (English/Hindi)
|641/841
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Ladies Wear
|463
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|19-Dec-2026
|Saturday
|Prevention & Management of Diseases & Emergency
|451
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Health Management & Yoga Therapy
|830
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Others Ancient Natural Therapies
|819
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Advanced Imaging and Special Diagnostic Procedures
|435
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Regional Radiography Basic & Radiation Physics, Radiation Hazards & Protection Contrast Media
|472
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Business Communication
|414
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Rural Engineering
|454
|2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Fire Prevention and Industrial Safety
|626
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance
|663/863
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Entrepreneurship for Handloom Weavers
|872
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Diploma in Housekeeping and Maintenance
|727
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Hand and Foot Care
|642/842
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Introduction to Different Therapies in Ayurveda
|722
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Legal Framework
|460
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Regulatory Aspects in Insurance (Revised)
|460
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|21-Dec-2026
|Monday
|Certificate in Institutional Leadership and Management
|739
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Secretarial Practice (Sr. Secondary Level)
|326/426
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Men's Wear
|494
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Toy Making as an Industry
|418
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Shorthand Writing (English)/(Hindi)
|415/419
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Recent Advances Imaging Special Diagnostic Procedures
|473
|2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|TV Repairing
|604/704
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Dress Making
|606/706
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Data Entry Operations
|632
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Digital Mitra (NSQF Level 3)
|632
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Typewriting (Urdu) Secondary Level
|221
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software Collaboration with CISCO (Online)
|651
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Two Wheeler Technician
|713
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Automotive Services Technician (Four Wheeler)
|734
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Electroplating (Sr. Sec. Level)
|355
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Yoga
|614
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Our Home Environment
|455
|2:30 PM to 3:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Diploma in Institutional Leadership and Management
|740
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables (Senior Secondary Level)
|363
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Security Services
|615
|2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
|22-Dec-2026
|Tuesday
|Diamond Grader and Assorter (Gujarati)
|639
|2:30 PM to 4:00 PM