NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the vocational exam date sheet for the October-November 2026 session. Theory exams for the vocational courses offered by the NIOS will be conducted from 14th December to 22nd December, 2026. This information was announced on the official X account of NIOS on 19th November.

NIOS vocational exam dates for 2026 will consist of 8 exam days. Exams will be conducted at chosen exam centers in India. All exams will begin at 2:30 PM. The timing of the exam varies by subject. Exams end between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

There is one paper that is conducted online i.e., IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software Collaboration with CISCO (651). On 22nd December 2026. Students can download their hall tickets from the website of NIOS a week before the exam commences.

This session is named October-November 2026; however, the NIOS vocational exam 2026 will be conducted in December 2026. This schedule is for vocational courses only. As per NIOS, no change will be made to the exam dates. Results will most likely be declared 8 to 10 weeks after the exam period.

NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Overview The table below gives the main details of the NIOS vocational theory exam 2026. Particulars Details Exam Name NIOS Public Examination (Theory) of Vocational Education Courses Session October-November 2026 Conducting Body National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Notification No. 75/2026 Notification Date 6-Nov-2026 Theory Exam Dates 14-Dec-2026 to 22-Dec-2026 Number of Exam Days 8 Exam Start Time 2:30 PM Exam Duration 1 hour to 3 hours (depends on the subject) Online Paper IT Essentials (651) on 22-Dec-2026 Hall Ticket One week before the exams begin Result Likely 8 to 10 weeks after the last exam Official Websites nios.ac.in, voc.nios.ac.in NIOS Vocational Time Table 2026: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule The full subject-wise schedule is given below. Exam Date Day Subject Subject Code Exam Timing 14-Dec-2026 Monday Understanding the Child 439 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Basic Life Sciences 445 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Beauty Culture and Hair Care 612 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Introduction to Homeopathy 718 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Diploma in Bakery & Confectionery 729 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Ayurveda Assistant 665/865 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Construction Supervision (Civil) 620 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Web Development (English/Hindi) 660/860 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Yoga Philosophy & Physiology 823 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Food Processing (English/Hindi/Urdu) 358 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Fibre to Fabric (Secondary Level) 868 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Basic Knowledge of Yoga 811 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Laundry Services 255 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Drinking Water Purifier Technician 677 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Philosophy & Physiology of Yoga 495 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Learning through Toys 416 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Basic Stitching Skills 461 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 14-Dec-2026 Monday Library and Society 436 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Aspects of Aging 446 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Children's Wear 462 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Orientation to X-ray Department 430 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday House Wiring and Electrical Appliance Repairing 601/701 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Radio & Tape Recorder Repairing 603/703 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Cutting & Tailoring 605/705 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Advanced Certificate in Cutting & Tailoring 676 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Computer and Office Applications 631 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Beauty Therapy 640/840 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Junior Beauty Therapist (NSQF Level 3) 640/840 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Refrigeration 709 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Basic Computing Skills 711 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Basic Knowledge of Naturopathy 812 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Stenography (Urdu) Sr. Sec. Level 329 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Plumbing 611 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Introduction to Homeopathy Dispensing 719 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Human Body, Diet & Cleansing 824 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Human Body, Diet and Cleansing 496 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Basic Computing 608 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Web Designing and Development 622 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Our Health 452 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM 15-Dec-2026 Tuesday Library Resources 437 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Radiation Physics 431 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Early Childhood Care and Education-Principles and Processes 440 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday General Care and Specific Needs of Elderly 447 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Certificate in Indian Embroidery 628 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Motor and Transformer Rewinding 602/702 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Air Conditioning 710 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Handloom Weaving 869 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Diploma in Front Office Operations (English Medium) 728 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Library Records 438 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Computer Applications 712 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Certificate in Footwear Design and Production 716 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Human Anatomy, Physiology & Effect of Yoga 813 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Applied Yogic Science 825 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Business Environment 456 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Skill India and BFSI: Introduction to Insurance (Revised) 456 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Applied Yoga 497 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Four Wheeler Chassis Mechanism 623/723 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday CRM Domestic Voice 661/861 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 16-Dec-2026 Wednesday Cyber Security Assistant (NSQF Level 3) 670 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Human Anatomy and Physiology 432 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Yoga for Elderly 448 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Typewriting (English) (Sec. Level) 218 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Typewriting (Hindi) (Sr. Sec. Level) 322/422 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Typewriting (English) (Sr. Sec. Level) 323/423 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday e-Typewriting (Hindi) (Sr. Sec. Level) 383/483 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday e-Typewriting (English) (Sr. Sec. Level) 384/484 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Desk Top Publishing 613 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Typewriting (Urdu) (Sr. Secondary Level) 364/464 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Mushroom Production 618 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Vermicomposting 621 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Vermicompost Producer (NSQF Level 3) (Revised) 621 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Bee Keeping 650/850 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Design Development 870 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Bamboo Cultivation 673 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Soil and Fertilizer Management 362 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Principles of Insurance 457 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Life Insurance (Revised) 457 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Diploma in Food and Beverage Operations 726 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Yoga & Life 828 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Hematology & Blood Bank Technique, Histology & Cytology 474/475 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Art of Toy Making 417 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Basic Life Sciences 449 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Four Wheeler Engine Mechanism 624/724 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 17-Dec-2026 Thursday Panchakarma Assistant 666/866 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Microbiology 476 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Dark Room Layout and Practices 433 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Secretarial Procedures 412 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Practice of Life Insurance 458 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Non-Life Insurance (Revised) 458 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Typewriting (Hindi) Secondary Level 217 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Bio Gas Energy Technician (English/Hindi) 254 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Furniture and Cabinet Making (English/Hindi) 354 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Paddy Farming 652/852 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Yoga Therapy 817 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Applied Psychology & Yoga 829 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Certificate in Communicative English 674 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Stenography (Hindi) (Sr. Sec. Level) 324/424 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Stenography (English) (Sr. Sec. Level) 325/425 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Carpentry 252 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Solar Energy Technician 253 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Bakery & Confectionery 256 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Welding Technology 257 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Basic Human Anatomy & Physiology Orientation of X-ray Department Dark Room Procedures 471 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Agriculture & Animal Husbandry 453 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM 18-Dec-2026 Friday Maternal & Child Health Care 450 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Practice of General Insurance 459 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Health Insurance (Revised) 459 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Bio-chemistry 477 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Plant Protection 351 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday House-Keeping 356 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Catering Management 357 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Hotel Front Office Operations 360 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Computer Applications in Office 413 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Regional Radiography and Contrast Media 434 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Organising & Managing an Early Childhood Care and Education Centre 441 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Computer Application in Libraries 478 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Poultry Farming 653/853 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Small Poultry Farmer (NSQF Level 4) 653/853 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Introduction to Fundamentals of Ayurveda 721 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Diploma in Food Production Management (Cookery) 725 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Naturopathy 818 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Yoga Assistant 667/867 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Dyeing and Printing 871 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Hair Care and Styling (English/Hindi) 641/841 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Ladies Wear 463 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 19-Dec-2026 Saturday Prevention & Management of Diseases & Emergency 451 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Health Management & Yoga Therapy 830 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Others Ancient Natural Therapies 819 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Advanced Imaging and Special Diagnostic Procedures 435 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Regional Radiography Basic & Radiation Physics, Radiation Hazards & Protection Contrast Media 472 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Business Communication 414 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Rural Engineering 454 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Fire Prevention and Industrial Safety 626 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance 663/863 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Entrepreneurship for Handloom Weavers 872 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Diploma in Housekeeping and Maintenance 727 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Hand and Foot Care 642/842 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Introduction to Different Therapies in Ayurveda 722 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Legal Framework 460 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Regulatory Aspects in Insurance (Revised) 460 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 21-Dec-2026 Monday Certificate in Institutional Leadership and Management 739 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Secretarial Practice (Sr. Secondary Level) 326/426 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Men's Wear 494 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Toy Making as an Industry 418 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Shorthand Writing (English)/(Hindi) 415/419 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Recent Advances Imaging Special Diagnostic Procedures 473 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday TV Repairing 604/704 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Dress Making 606/706 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Data Entry Operations 632 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Digital Mitra (NSQF Level 3) 632 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Typewriting (Urdu) Secondary Level 221 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday IT Essentials: PC Hardware and Software Collaboration with CISCO (Online) 651 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Two Wheeler Technician 713 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Automotive Services Technician (Four Wheeler) 734 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Electroplating (Sr. Sec. Level) 355 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Yoga 614 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Our Home Environment 455 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Diploma in Institutional Leadership and Management 740 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables (Senior Secondary Level) 363 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Security Services 615 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM 22-Dec-2026 Tuesday Diamond Grader and Assorter (Gujarati) 639 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM NIOS exam Datesheet2026OUT.pdf