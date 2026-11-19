SSC JE Tentative Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC) has released tentative answer keys and candidates’ response sheets for five papers of the Junior Engineer Examination, 2026. The papers are Civil & Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science and IT, and Physics. Candidates can log in at ssc.gov.in.

The computer-based exam ran from 2 to 6 November 2026. Objections can be filed online from 6 PM on 19 November until 6 PM on 22 November, at Rs 50 per question challenged.

SSC JE 2026 Answer Key OUT: Overview

Particulars Details Examination Junior Engineer Examination, 2026 (CBE) Exam dates 02.11.2026 to 06.11.2026 Papers covered Civil & Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science & IT, Physics Paper not covered Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (key to be published separately) Where to access https://ssc.gov.in Login credentials Registration Number and Password Challenge window opens 19.11.2026, 06:00 PM Challenge window closes 22.11.2026, 06:00 PM Fee per challenge Rs 50 per question/answer Mode of challenge Online only

SSC JE 2026 Answer Key: Strict Deadline and No Relaxation:

Challenges that come in after 6 PM on 22 November will not be entertained in any case. Challenges that are sent through any means other than the online portal will also be considered invalid. The response sheet and the tentative answer key will not be available after the deadline passes.

SSC Provisional Key 2026 Out: Personal Use Only