SSC JE Tentative Answer Key 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC) has released tentative answer keys and candidates’ response sheets for five papers of the Junior Engineer Examination, 2026. The papers are Civil & Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science and IT, and Physics. Candidates can log in at ssc.gov.in.
The computer-based exam ran from 2 to 6 November 2026. Objections can be filed online from 6 PM on 19 November until 6 PM on 22 November, at Rs 50 per question challenged.
SSC JE 2026 Answer Key OUT: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Examination
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Junior Engineer Examination, 2026 (CBE)
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Exam dates
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02.11.2026 to 06.11.2026
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Papers covered
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Civil & Structural, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science & IT, Physics
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Paper not covered
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Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering (key to be published separately)
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Where to access
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Login credentials
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Registration Number and Password
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Challenge window opens
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19.11.2026, 06:00 PM
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Challenge window closes
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22.11.2026, 06:00 PM
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Fee per challenge
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Rs 50 per question/answer
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Mode of challenge
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Online only
SSC JE 2026 Answer Key: Strict Deadline and No Relaxation:
SSC Provisional Key 2026 Out: Personal Use Only
The saved copy of the question paper is only for individual use and analysis. The candidates have to accept this undertaking while logging into the Challenge Management portal.
The notice mentions that the tentative key for the remaining paper, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, shall be issued separately. However, the information provided by the text ends here without any date. The candidates have to keep watching ssc.gov.in for the same.