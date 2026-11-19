TS Inter Exam Dates 2027: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the tentative exam schedule for Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2027. According to it, the Intermediate 1st year theory exams will be held between February 24 and March 19, while the 2nd year examination will commence on February 25 and will continue until March 20. Alongside, the board has also announced the tentative schedule for science subjects, English practical exams, and internal assessments. Students can check the tentative exam dates and start their preparation accordingly.

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TS Inter Timetable 2027: Exam Timings

The theory exams will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon across several exam centres in the state. Students can get an overview from the following table about the TS examination dates, subject names, examination timings, and practical exam details.