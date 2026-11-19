- TGBIE announced tentative TS Inter 2027 exam schedule.
- 1st-year theory exams will be held from Feb 24 to Mar 19, 2027.
- Practical exam dates have also been released.
TS Inter Exam Dates 2027: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released the tentative exam schedule for Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2027. According to it, the Intermediate 1st year theory exams will be held between February 24 and March 19, while the 2nd year examination will commence on February 25 and will continue until March 20. Alongside, the board has also announced the tentative schedule for science subjects, English practical exams, and internal assessments. Students can check the tentative exam dates and start their preparation accordingly.
Also Read: NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: Theory Exams To Begin From December 14 To 22, Subject-Wise Full Schedule Here
TS Inter Timetable 2027: Exam Timings
The theory exams will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon across several exam centres in the state. Students can get an overview from the following table about the TS examination dates, subject names, examination timings, and practical exam details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE)
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Examination Name
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Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) February/March 2027
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Category
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Exam Date
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Time Table Release Date
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November 19, 2026
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TS Inter 1st Year Exam Date 2027
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February 24 to March 19, 2027
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TS Inter 2nd Year Exam Date 2027
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February 25 to March 20, 2027
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1st Year Science Practical Exams
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February 10 to 18, 2027
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2nd Year Science Practical Exams
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February 1 to 10, 2027
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Theory Exam Timing
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9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
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Theory Exam Duration
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3 Hours
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Mode of Examination
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Offline (Pen and Paper)
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Official Website
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tgbie.cgg.gov.in
Telangana Inter 1st Year Time Table 2027
Check out the complete subject-wise exam schedule in the following table.
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Date
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Day
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Subject
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February 24, 2027
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Wednesday
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2nd Language Paper-I
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February 26, 2027
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Friday
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English Paper-I
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March 2, 2027
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Tuesday
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Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I, Accountancy Paper-I (ACE Group)
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March 5, 2027
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Friday
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Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I (ACE Group)
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March 9, 2027
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Tuesday
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Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I
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March 15, 2027
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Monday
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Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce and Accountancy Paper-I, Public Administration Paper-I
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March 17, 2027
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Wednesday
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Mathematics Paper-I (MEC Group), Modern Language Paper-I, Geography Paper-I
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March 19, 2027
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Friday
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Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-I (New and Old pattern, for BiPC students)
Telangana Inter 2nd Year Time Table 2027
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Date
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Day
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Subject
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February 25, 2027
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Thursday
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2nd Language Paper-II
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February 27, 2027
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Saturday
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English Paper-II
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March 3, 2027
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Wednesday
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Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, Political Science Paper-II
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March 8, 2027
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Monday
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Mathematics Paper-IIB, Zoology Paper-II, History Paper-II
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March 12, 2027
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Friday
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Physics Paper-II, Economics Paper-II
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March 16, 2027
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Tuesday
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Chemistry Paper-II, Commerce and Accountancy Paper-II
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March 18, 2027
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Thursday
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Public Administration Paper-II
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March 20, 2027
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Saturday
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Modern Language Paper-II, Geography Paper-II, Bridge Course Mathematics Paper-II (for BiPC students)
TS Intermediate Practical Exam Dates 2027
Alongside the theory exam dates, the board has also announced the practical dates and timings for the English practical examinations, Ethics and Human Values, Environmental Education, and internal assessments.
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Examination
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Exam Dates 2027
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Exam Timing
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2nd Year Science Practical Exams
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1st to 10th February 2027
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9 AM to 12 Noon and 2 PM to 5 PM
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1st Year Science Practical Exams (New Pattern)
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10th to 18th February 2027
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9 AM to 11 AM, 12 Noon to 2 PM and 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM
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1st Year English Practical Exam
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29th January 2027
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As per board instructions
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2nd Year English Practical Exam
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30th January 2027
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As per board instructions
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Ethics and Human Values Exam
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29th January 2027
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10 AM to 1 PM
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Environmental Education Exam
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27th January 2027
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10 AM to 1 PM
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1st Year Internal Assessment
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20th to 25th January 2027
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As per board instructions
The dates announced are tentative. Students are advised to check the official portal updates and instructions regarding the 2027 Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations.