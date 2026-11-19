Odisha School Holiday Update: With the arrival of Cyclone Akvan in Odisha, the Odisha government has declared a holiday in schools, colleges, and Anganwadis in 13 districts of the state as a preventive measure. The holiday will be observed in Kataka, Baleshwar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada districts. All educational institutions starting from Shishu Vatika till class XII will have holidays.

This decision has been taken because of predictions of rains and storms that will accompany the cyclone before its landfall on November 20. The districts of Khordha, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput will remain closed till November 20, but schools and colleges in other districts will observe a holiday till November 21.

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According to the IMD, the severe cyclonic storm moved northwards at a speed of 12 kmph over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the six hours ending at 5.30 am on November 19. The system is expected to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh-Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur.

IMD Issues Red Warning For Five Districts: The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha under the influence of Cyclone Akvan. A red warning has been issued for Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall. Yellow warnings have also been issued for Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Baleshwar and Khordha.

With the cyclone approaching the coast, authorities have stepped up precautionary measures to minimise its impact. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow official advisories. Kataka Collector Orders Closure Of All Institutions The Office of the Collector and District Magistrate, Kataka, issued an order on November 19 directing the closure of all schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics and universities in the district on November 20. The order applies to government, non-government, government-aided and private educational institutes and has been issued under Sections 30 and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, IAS.

The order is based on the mid-day bulletin of the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall and high-velocity winds on November 20. All Anganwadi Centres will also be closed and ration at home will be supplied rather than hot food being provided.

ALSO READ: SSC JE 2026 Answer Key OUT: Download ME, CE, EC, CS & IT And Physics Tentative Provisional Key PDF; Direct Link Here Significant Initiative By Department of Telecommunications (DoT): ଦୂରସଞ୍ଚାର ବିଭାଗର ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ: ବାତ୍ୟା ସମୟରେ ଯେ କୌଣସି ମୋବାଇଲ୍ ନେଟୱର୍କରେ ମିଳିବ ସିଗ୍‌ନାଲ୍‌। ଏଥିପାଇଁ DoT ପକ୍ଷରୁ ନିମ୍ନ ୬ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମଧ୍ଯରେ ଇଣ୍ଟ୍ରା ସର୍କଲ୍ ରୋମିଂ ସକ୍ରିୟ କରାଯାଇଛି। ୬ ଗୋଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲା: ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, ଗଜପତି, ପୁରୀ, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡ଼ା, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ନେଟୱାର୍କ: ଏୟାରଟେଲ୍, ବିଏସ୍‌ଏନ୍‌ଏଲ୍, ରିଲାଏନ୍ସ ଜିଓ, ଭୋଡାଫୋନ୍ ଆଇଡିଆ ସେବା ସମୟ: ୧୯ ନଭେମ୍ବରରୁ ୨୦ ନଭେମ୍ବର ୨୦୨୬, କିମ୍ବା ପରବର୍ତ୍ତୀ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଏହା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ ହେବ। #CycloneAkvan #MobileNetwork — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 19, 2026 During the cyclone, mobile signals will be available across any mobile network. To facilitate this, the DoT has activated 'intra-circle roaming' across the following 6 districts. 6 Districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha

Networks: Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea Service Period: This will be operational from November 19 to November 20, 2026, or until further orders.