Tourists planning a trip to Odisha will have to rethink their itineraries as severe cyclonic storm Akvan approaches the coast. The Puri district administration has advised visitors from outside the district to postpone their trips between November 19 and 21, while several popular tourist destinations across the state have been closed or placed under restrictions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the Akvan will make landfall along the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts from the Narsapur to Puri belt, near east of Gopalpur, on November 20 around noon. The storm's wind speed will be 90-100 kmph, with gusts of up to 110 kmph. Odisha will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 19 and 20.

The district administration has restricted tourists from outside Puri from visiting the seaside town from November 19 to 21. Visitors planning to come here have been advised to reschedule their journey till the weather conditions improve.

Puri: What Tourists Need To Know

The closures cover beaches, temples, ferry services, wildlife attractions and other tourist pursuits. Here's a look at what is shut, what can be accessed and what tourists need to remember.

Hotels are not allowed to take new bookings and welcome tourists. The hotels are informing the existing guests about the cyclone warning and asking them to go back to their original destinations if possible and safe to do so.

Beaches Closed, Coastal Activities Restricted

Puri Beach has been shut for visitors from November 18. Restrictions have been enforced on Astaranga Beach, Chandrabhaga Beach and other seaside tourist destinations.

The authorities have warned the public to avoid the coastline because of the danger of rough seas and a tidal surge from the cyclone, which is expected to make landfall.

Which Temples Are Open?

Not all religious sites in Puri are closed.

- Shree Gundicha Temple: Closed to visitors from November 19 to 21.

- Shree Jagannath Temple: Remains open, with daily rituals continuing as usual. However, the temple administration has urged devotees to consider weather advisories before planning their visit.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has appealed to devotees to prioritise their safety while making travel plans.

Chilika Lake Ferry Services Suspended

Restrictions will also apply to tourists who are planning to visit the Chilika Lake. No boats and ferries will be allowed to operate in the lake till the situation normalises.

The Satapada-Jahnikuda ferry service has been suspended from 3.30 pm on November 18 to 8.30 am on November 21. The ferry service will be resumed based on the weather and water conditions.

Beyond Puri: Other Tourist Attractions Shut

The restrictions extend beyond Puri, affecting popular destinations in other parts of Odisha.

- Gopalpur and Sunapur beaches: Tourist activities at these coastal locations in Ganjam district have been restricted amid the cyclone warning. Fishing activities have also been prohibited, and fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea.

- Nandankanan Zoological Park: The zoo near Bhubaneswar and the adjoining State Botanical Garden will remain closed to visitors on November 19 and 20.

- Bhitarkanika National Park: The wildlife attraction in Kendrapara district has also been closed to visitors until November 21 as a precautionary measure.

Already In Puri? What Should You Do?

Tourists who have already reached Puri have been advised to reconsider their stay and return to their previous destinations if conditions permit.

Bhubaneswar, located around 60-70 km from Puri, may appear to be an alternative for those looking to move away from the coast. However, Khordha district, which includes Bhubaneswar, is also under a weather alert. Travellers should check official advisories and road conditions before deciding to move.