Days after 26-year-old Sameer was fatally shot outside Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office in northeast Delhi on November 16, accused gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter with a joint Delhi Police and Noida Special Task Force (STF) team in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh on early Friday morning.

According to news agency ANI, police had been tracking Durrani's movements since the killing and received intelligence placing him in Bulandshahr. Following up on the tip-off, the joint team launched an operation that led to an encounter and Durrani's death.

#WATCH | In a joint operation, the Delhi Police and Noida STF have eliminated notorious gangster Naseem Durrani in an encounter in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Naseem Durrani was allegedly involved in the murder of a youth named Sameer, who was shot dead outside Kapil Mishra's office two days ago. Following the incident, police teams were tracking his movements and had received inputs about his presence in Bulandshahr. Acting on the intelligence inputs, the joint team launched an operation to apprehend him, during which an encounter took place and Naseem Durrani was killed. Naseem Durrani had also reportedly been involved in a conspiracy to eliminate gangster Chhota Rajan, with allegations of a contract being taken out for the purpose. Further details regarding the encounter and the operation are awaited: Delhi Police and Noida STF (Visuals source: Police) — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2026 Durrani was also reportedly tied to a contract plot to kill gangster Chhota Rajan. Durrani was hit by several rounds of bullets, seriously injuring him. Police then took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Naseem Durrani's name has been in the headlines in connection with several incidents. He was also in constant contact with underworld don Chhota Shakeel.

According to reports, Shakeel even contracted him to assassinate Chhota Rajan. Meanwhile, Naseem faces more than 25 charges, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery. ALSO READ: Man Shot Dead Near Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's Office In Sonia Vihar; Gang Rivalry Suspected What Happened Near Kapil Mishra's Office? A 26-year-old man identified as Sameer was shot dead after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired around 20 rounds at him near the office of Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Nov 16, triggering panic in the area.

The incident took place near Zero Pusta, with the assailants opening fire on the victim, Sameer, a resident of Mustafabad, before fleeing the spot. Sameer sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, police sources said.A local resident told PTI that about 20 rounds were fired in the incident. "This is the main road where the office of a Delhi minister is located. An incident occurred here in which around 20 rounds were fired and a man was shot. He was taken from here to the hospital, and I don't know what his condition is. But this is a serious lapse in law and order. This is the fourth such incident in this area. We don't know what the motive was or who the assailants were," he said.

Following the incident, police teams rushed to the spot. A crime team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were also called in to collect evidence.