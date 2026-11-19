Daily commuters and IT sector employees in Kolkata are set to get direct Metro connectivity to Salt Lake Sector V, following the resolution of the long-standing Chingrighata bottleneck on the Kolkata Metro Orange Line. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 4.5-km Beleghata-Sector V extension on November 21, adding three new stations, Gour Kishore Ghosh, Nalban, and IT Centre, to establish a direct rail link between New Garia and Sector V.

ALSO READ: Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata Metro Timings Extended, Extra Services Announced On 5 Lines From October 15 | Check Full Schedule New Garia To Sector V Travel Time Cut To 30 Minutes Currently, the New Garia-Airport Metro corridor (Orange Line) operates between Kavi Subhash (New Garia) and Beleghata stations. Commuters travelling between New Garia and Sector V have had to rely on multi-mode transfers or slow road journeys that take hours due to distance and heavy traffic.

Once operational, the end-to-end metro ride from New Garia to Sector V is expected to take just 30 minutes. Chingrighata Viaduct Breakthrough The extension from Beleghata toward Sector V had previously been stalled by a 366-metre stretch at Chingrighata. Engineers achieved the breakthrough by installing a 62-metre viaduct between pillars 317 and 319 across two 60-hour blocks, first placing a 28-metre span between pillars 317 and 318, followed by a 34-metre span between pillars 318 and 319.

"It is our priority to commission the portion of Orange Line from Beleghata to IT Centre at the earliest, which will open a new horizon of connectivity for the people of Kolkata. For this, trial runs on this stretch started on 10.10.2026 and are to be conducted as per prescribed safety standards in the coming days," an earlier Metro statement read, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Running through key commercial hubs including Salt Lake Sector V and New Town, the complete corridor extending up to Jai Hind (Airport) Metro station is targeted to become operational by April 2027, subject to timely completion of remaining construction phases.

Who Benefits Most From The Kolkata Metro Sector V Extension? The direct rail link to Salt Lake Sector V is set to transform daily travel for several commuter groups: ALSO READ: Kolkata Metro: Orange Line Ops On Chingrighata-Sector V Stretch Likely To Begin By Christmas; Check Stations IT Professionals: Employees working in Sector V and New Town who reside in New Garia, Garia, Patuli, Mukundapur, Kalikapur, and Anandapur will gain a seamless, single-line, air-conditioned commute.

Employees working in Sector V and New Town who reside in New Garia, Garia, Patuli, Mukundapur, Kalikapur, and Anandapur will gain a seamless, single-line, air-conditioned commute. Suburban Rail Commuters: Daily passengers arriving from Sonarpur, Baruipur, Canning, and Diamond Harbour via local trains can disembark at New Garia Railway Station and transfer directly onto the Orange Line at Kavi Subhash, bypassing central Kolkata road congestion.

Daily passengers arriving from Sonarpur, Baruipur, Canning, and Diamond Harbour via local trains can disembark at New Garia Railway Station and transfer directly onto the Orange Line at Kavi Subhash, bypassing central Kolkata road congestion. EM Bypass and Green Line Passengers: A dedicated footbridge linking the new IT Centre station to the Green Line's Salt Lake Sector V terminus will give EM Bypass commuters a one-interchange rail route to Sealdah, Esplanade, and Howrah. Additionally, patients and medical staff travelling from Salt Lake and Howrah to the EM Bypass hospital belt, including Peerless, Medica, RN Tagore, and Ruby, will benefit from rapid rail connectivity.