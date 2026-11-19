Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often targets the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged irregularities in its functioning. He has also accused the poll body of favouring the BJP and calling the recent polls rigged. However, when asked why the opposition parties do not boycott the elections during his US tour, Gandhi stated that taking such action will end the structure of the Indian democracy.

Indian Democracy Is Sacred: Rahul While speaking at a session at the University of Chicago, Gandhi asserted that he would not have raised such issues without concrete proofs. "For us, Indian democracy is sacred; for me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100-200-300 per cent proof," the Congress leader said.

However, on the boycott question, Gandhi stated that the entire structure of the democracy will collapse if the opposition decides to not contest the polls. He further stated that boycotts will also lead to a sense of uncertainty among the people associated with such parties.

ALSO READ: 'Can India-Pakistan Ties Move Beyond Blame Game?' Pakistani Student Questions Rahul Gandhi In Chicago | WATCH "What happens to all the Opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't contest elections'? If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," he stated.

'Was Surprised With 2014 Results' The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha further stated that the Congress leaders were surprised with the results of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections but remained silent due to a lack of proof. "In the 2014 election, we already believed that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable. Politically, we couldn't say anything because we had no proof," Rahul Gandhi said.

The opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, RJD, AAP and SP, have alleged irregularities, seeking an independent probe into the role of the election commission. An Indian Express report also revealed that two of the election commissioners raised multiple objections during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). However, the poll body later clarified that all the decisions were taken mutually.