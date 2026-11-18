- Rahul Gandhi's light-hearted exchange with Columbia student Ridhi Kapoor.
- Student offered Delhi air pollution solution over a cup of tea.
- Gandhi discussed student protests, unemployment, and electoral rigging.
A light-hearted exchange between Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and an Indian student at Columbia University in New York left the audience in splits during an interactive session on Tuesday. The moment came when Ridhi Kapoor, a first-generation student from New Delhi, offered to discuss her solution to Delhi's air pollution problem over a cup of tea.
Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University, Kapoor first told Gandhi that she had delivered a speech on his behalf in her policy class while he was detained during protests in India.
She then spoke about the Jantar Mantar protests and the growing student movements in the country. "Were you detained after that?" Gandhi quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.
"No, I was not," Kapoor replied, laughing. However, the conversation took a rather unexpected turn when Kapoor brought up Delhi's worsening air pollution.
She told the Congress leader that she had developed a "solution" to the city's pollution problem.
Curious to know more, Gandhi asked, "What is the solution to the Delhi pollution problem?"
Kapoor replied, "I can actually talk about it if you would like, over a tea or something!"
Her response sent the audience into loud laughter.
"Okay, okay, we can do that! We can do that!" Gandhi responded.
Kapoor later shared a clip of the exchange on her Instagram account.
In a post on X, Ridhi wrote, "Once gave a speech on his behalf in my policy class. Today I got to ask him my question myself. 2.5 minutes with the Leader of Opposition at Columbia, with 400+ students in the room and more waiting outside. What would you have asked him? "
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What else did the student ask Rahul Gandhi?
Beyond the light-hearted exchange, Kapoor also asked Gandhi about his support for other protest movements, including one led by student leader Neha Bora, his multiple detentions and the role of civil society in India.
"Do you think this is opening up--civil society in India is becoming vibrant, and where do you see this going? What is the nature of the protest? Since you were there, uh, we saw you being... going, and what do you see is the--what the students want out of this? "
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Responding to her question about the future of protest movements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, Gandhi said fear had kept dissent in check in India. He credited student protesters with helping break that fear.
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"Many people were terrified of expressing themselves across the board... And what was keeping the lid on this thing was that people were scared. Now people are not scared, so that's the really big shift that's happened," he said.
Rahul Gandhi flags unemployment, electoral 'rigging'
Gandhi also described India as sitting on an "economic disaster" due to the country's massive unemployment problem. He also raised concerns over alleged electoral "rigging".
His remarks drew a backlash from the BJP, which accused him of trying to tarnish India's image on foreign soil.
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Speaking about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the former Congress chief expressed optimism, saying "we have an alliance" and "we are in a pretty good position". However, he added that the "big question over the vote chori business remains".
Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States. Apart from his engagement with students and faculty at Columbia University in New York, he is also scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on November 18.