A light-hearted exchange between Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and an Indian student at Columbia University in New York left the audience in splits during an interactive session on Tuesday. The moment came when Ridhi Kapoor, a first-generation student from New Delhi, offered to discuss her solution to Delhi's air pollution problem over a cup of tea.

Speaking at a fireside chat at Columbia University, Kapoor first told Gandhi that she had delivered a speech on his behalf in her policy class while he was detained during protests in India.

She then spoke about the Jantar Mantar protests and the growing student movements in the country. "Were you detained after that?" Gandhi quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

"No, I was not," Kapoor replied, laughing. However, the conversation took a rather unexpected turn when Kapoor brought up Delhi's worsening air pollution.

She told the Congress leader that she had developed a "solution" to the city's pollution problem.

Curious to know more, Gandhi asked, "What is the solution to the Delhi pollution problem?"

Kapoor replied, "I can actually talk about it if you would like, over a tea or something!"

Her response sent the audience into loud laughter.

"Okay, okay, we can do that! We can do that!" Gandhi responded.

Kapoor later shared a clip of the exchange on her Instagram account.

In a post on X, Ridhi wrote, "Once gave a speech on his behalf in my policy class. Today I got to ask him my question myself. 2.5 minutes with the Leader of Opposition at Columbia, with 400+ students in the room and more waiting outside. What would you have asked him? "