IndiGo on Wednesday extended the cancellation of flights connecting Saudi Arabian cities till November 30 amid the prevailing security situation in the Gulf nation.

Earlier, the airline had cancelled the services to and from Jeddah and Madinah till November 21, while the flights to Riyadh and Dammam were cancelled till November 30.

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until 30 November 2026 (inclusive)," IndiGo said in a post on X on Wednesday.