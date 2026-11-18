Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks at Columbia University in New York on Tuesday triggered a political controversy, with the BJP accusing him of damaging India's image abroad. He described India as facing an "economic disaster" and a massive unemployment problem.

He also raised concerns about alleged electoral "rigging", drawing criticism from the BJP and social media users, who accused him of tarnishing India's image on foreign soil. During a fireside chat at the university, Gandhi described India as facing an "economic disaster", citing massive unemployment, a weak manufacturing sector and problems in the education system. He also raised concerns about electoral "rigging", drawing criticism from BJP leaders and social media users.

Rahul Gandhi jokes about why India can beat the West “Indians can take a lot more suffering and pain. It’s a fact. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this. The large majority of indian people can deal with some serious pain. That is what is required if you want to build” https://t.co/C9HUdTVDur — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) November 18, 2026 "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality of it. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside. But India has got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said. “Indians can take a lot more suffering and pain. It’s a fact. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this. The large majority of Indian people can deal with some serious pain. That is what is required if you want to build."

Gandhi said India's economic model had "stopped giving results almost a decade ago". He also questioned the impact of government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Start-up India', claiming they had failed to strengthen the country's manufacturing sector. Responding to a question from moderator Lydia Polgreen about India's youth, Gandhi said many young people, particularly those from middle-class families, were frustrated because they did not see a clear future for themselves. ALSO READ: 'Leader Of Anti-India Propaganda': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'India Sitting On Economic Disaster' Remark At Columbia "We've been studying this, we've been looking into this, and the reason is very interesting, which is that the crux of it is they do not see a future for themselves," he said. He stressed that small and medium-sized businesses and agriculture were essential to India's economy and job creation. He argued that the country needed to rebuild its manufacturing sector, as services alone could not provide employment to everyone. "The spine of the economy is small and medium businesses, which are the job creation engine, and agriculture. That is fundamental in India and required," the politician said, adding that the "spine of the economy has been broken". ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Recalls Visiting Cambridge Restaurant With Girlfriend Where His Parents First Met | Watch "You cannot give enough people jobs through services. It cannot be done. You can give 1%, 2%, 3%, or 5%. You cannot give everybody a future with services. And we've just basically decided that we don't need manufacturing," Gandhi said.

He also spoke about the growing differences between young people and their parents over career choices, saying the younger generation was questioning the advice given by their parents because traditional career paths were no longer working. "So what they're actually saying to their parents, and we're hearing this from the parents, listen, you're not successful, you don't have a job, and you can't tell us to do what you did because it doesn't work," he said.

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'Leader of Anti-India Propaganda'. The BJP strongly criticised Gandhi's remarks, accusing him of repeatedly making statements against India's progress and democratic institutions during his foreign visits. Party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of making "false statements" and "baseless allegations" and alleged that he was trying to damage India's international image. "Every time Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he has a sinister design and an evil conspiracy against a very vibrant, robust and internally strong democracy like India," Bhatia said, describing the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha as "immature", "irresponsible" and "anti-India".

#WATCH | Delhi: On Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi remarks about the Indian economy at Columbia University, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia says, "...Rahul Gandhi is immature, anti-India, and the 'Mir Jafar' of India. "Today, every Indian feels ashamed by the baseless, false, and anti-India statements made by Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil to defame the country. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India has touched new heights over the past 12 years in democracy, economy, youth empowerment, and global standing... Rahul Gandhi is immature, anti-India, and the 'Mir Jafar' of India. Ahead of every Parliament session, he travels abroad; is it to take guidance from his foreign masters?" — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026 BJP national media convenor Ashish Usha Agarwal also criticised Gandhi in a post on X, calling his remarks a "recurring pattern". "While the world recognises India as one of the fastest-growing major economies, Rahul Gandhi is busy portraying the country as an 'economic disaster' on foreign soil," he said.

"राहुल गांधी को भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था में 'डिजास्टर' इसलिए दिखाई देता है, क्योंकि न उनकी अपनी ग्रोथ हो रही है, न उनके परिवार की और न ही उनकी पार्टी की!" लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में भारत दुनिया की तेजी से आगे बढ़ती अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में अपनी मजबूत पहचान बना रहा है। वैश्विक संस्थाएँ भारत की आर्थिक प्रगति और विकास की संभावनाओं को स्वीकार कर रही हैं, लेकिन राहुल गांधी को देश की उपलब्धियों में भी निराशा ही नजर आती है। —आदरणीय श्री नितिन नवीन जी, राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, भाजपा — Ashish Usha Agarwal आशीष ऊषा अग्रवाल (@Ashish_HG) November 18, 2026 Agarwal cited economic growth projections by the IMF, Moody's, the RBI and Goldman Sachs to argue that India's economy remained strong. He said the IMF and Moody's had projected 7 per cent growth for FY27, while the RBI's professional forecasters had estimated 7.1 per cent growth. Goldman Sachs had projected India's real GDP growth at 6.9 per cent in 2026. Citing a World Bank report, he also claimed that poverty at the lower-middle-income benchmark had fallen from 57.7 per cent to 16.1 per cent, lifting an estimated 496 million people out of poverty.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also attacked Gandhi in a post on X, saying, "Rahul Gandhi has become the leader of anti-India propaganda. His inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!"

'Rahul calls India an "economic disaster" even when there is global consensus on India being the fastest-growing economy & the world respecting Indian democracy!' he added. Rahul Gandhi is LEADER OF ANTI INDIA PROPAGANDA! ( LOP) Every time he goes abroad he speaks against Indian democracy and the Indian economy! Rahul Gandhi himself has acknowledged he is against Indian state! He proves it every time he goes abroad : https://t.co/YKUht8gzWg — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 18, 2026 BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan also accused Gandhi of trying to tarnish India's image internationally. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he follows a pernicious pattern of tarnishing India's image with his toxic lies. Slandering India's vibrant economy as being on the brink of disaster, when New India is the world's fastest-growing economy, only exposes his political bankruptcy. While PM Modi respectfully picked up the Indian tricolour from the floor during the Quad Summit, Rahul Gandhi cheered foreign delegates who mocked our nation," he said.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to the United States. He addressed students and faculty members at Columbia University in New York and is scheduled to visit the University of Chicago on November 18.