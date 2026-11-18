Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on Wednesday evening after completing the release formalities, bringing an end to his latest spell in custody in a money laundering case. His son, Abdullah Azam, was present at the prison to receive him. Khan is expected to return to his hometown, Rampur.
The 78-year-old former Uttar Pradesh minister was granted interim bail by the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust. His release came after the Supreme Court declined the ED's request for an urgent hearing against the bail order.
(This is a developing story.)