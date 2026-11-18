A daylight robbery at a Senco Gold & Diamonds showroom in Bettiah, Bihar, was captured on CCTV, with footage showing armed men carrying out the heist inside the store. Around eight criminals arrived on three motorcycles, entered the showroom on Supriya Cinema Road and allegedly looted gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth an estimated Rs 30-40 crore.

The robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Kalibagh police station area of West Champaran district. The exact value of the stolen items is yet to be established as the showroom's stock assessment is underway. VIDEO: BREAKING Criminals carried out a major robbery in broad daylight in Bettiah, Bihar. Armed robbers looted jewelry worth crores of rupees from the Senco Jewellers showroom on Supriya Cinema Road. Around eight criminals reportedly arrived at the showroom on three motorcycles and carried out the robbery at gunpoint. According to preliminary information, jewelry worth an estimated 30 to 40 crore rupees was stolen. Such a large robbery in broad daylight has once again raised questions about law and order in Bihar. #Bettiah #BiharNews #BreakingNews https://t.co/5pKRF8jx1Q — R J (@rahuljaitley) November 18, 2026 ALSO READ: Bihar's Big Development Push: Six-Lane Expressway Across 13 Districts, Solar Projects, IIT Research Park Among 14 Cabinet Approvals CCTV Captures Armed Robbers In Action The footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the armed men entering the showroom and collecting jewellery while threatening those present. Reports said the robbers took control of the employees and customers at gunpoint, leaving them with little opportunity to resist.

The suspects tied their hands, confiscated their cellular phones and gathered them at one point, before looting the jewellery display counters. One staff member at the showroom was struck on the head with the butt of a firearm, said police.

Robbers Leave With A Chilling Remark A woman who was inside the showroom said that the robbers made a startling remark as they were leaving, "We will be back; this is a movie." Preliminary estimates put the value of the stolen jewellery at Rs 30 crore to Rs 40 crore. However, the final figure will be known only after the showroom management completes its inventory assessment. DIG, SP Reach Showroom; Police Examine CCTV DIG Harkishore Rai and SP Kumar Gautam, along with other police officials, reached the spot after receiving information about the robbery. They inspected the showroom and questioned employees to reconstruct the sequence of events.

ALSO READ: Manipur: Army Captain Dies, Three Bihar Regiment Personnel Injured As Military Vehicle Falls Into Itam River The police are inspecting the CCTV footage of the showroom and nearby shops to identify the accused and locate the route of their escape. Teams have also been deployed to search for the accused, while vehicle checks have been intensified in the district.

The number of jewellery and cash stolen and the identities of the suspects are still under investigation.