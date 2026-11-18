Jagran Correspondent, Bihar: Bihar residents will soon benefit from several new development projects, including a six-lane expressway connecting 13 districts, solar panels for village water supply systems and a research park at IIT Patna.

The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday, approved 14 proposals, including funds for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed six-lane greenfield expressway connecting Buxar and Bhagalpur.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 66.58 crore for preparing the DPR for the expressway project. Once developed, the project is expected to improve connectivity across several districts and boost trade, industry and investment.

What Has Been Proposed?

The major decisions include a six-lane expressway connecting 13 districts, solar panels for village water supply systems and Panchayat buildings, simpler government paperwork, and a Rs 305 crore Research Park at IIT Patna.

These projects aim to improve road connectivity, reduce electricity costs, support research and make government services more efficient.

According to Jagran.com, the Bihar government has taken steps to use solar energy to operate village tap water supply schemes. It also plans to make Panchayat government buildings more self-sufficient in terms of electricity.

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Here are six key projects approved by the Bihar Cabinet:

1. Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway: Rs 66.58 Crore Approved for DPR

The proposed Buxar-Bhagalpur six-lane greenfield expressway will improve road connectivity between western and eastern Bihar.

The government has approved Rs 66.5819 crore for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The proposed expressway will pass through 13 districts:

Buxar

Bhojpur

Arwal

Jehanabad

Gaya

Nalanda

Sheikhpura

Munger

Lakhisarai

Nawada

Jamui

Banka

Bhagalpur

The expressway will connect with the Purvanchal Expressway in the west and the Raxaul-Haldia Expressway in the east.

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It will also strengthen the Delhi-Lucknow-Buxar-Bhagalpur-Haldia road corridor. People travelling between eastern and western Bihar are expected to benefit from improved connectivity, making travel and transportation easier.

2. Rs 15.25 Crore Approved for IIT Patna Research Park

The Cabinet has approved the selection of the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings and Environment (CUBE) at IIT Madras as the main consultant and project management advisor for the construction of a Research Park at IIT Patna.

The total project cost is Rs 305 crore.

The consultancy fee has been fixed at 5 per cent of the total project cost, amounting to Rs 15.25 crore.

The Cabinet has also approved signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the organisation.

The Research Park is expected to provide better facilities and support research, innovation, new ideas and technology-related activities.

3. Solar Energy to Reduce Electricity Bills of Panchayats

Under the Chief Minister's Rural Drinking Water Scheme, run by the Panchayati Raj Department, 5-kilowatt on-grid solar panels will be installed at water supply centres and water towers in village Panchayat areas.

This will help reduce the electricity costs of operating tap water supply schemes.

The additional electricity generated by these solar panels may also help village Panchayats earn extra income.

Similarly, 10-kilowatt solar panels will be installed on Panchayat government buildings that have already been constructed or are still under construction.

4. Easier Process for Submitting Utilisation Certificates

The Cabinet has also approved changes to Rules 271 and 272 of the Bihar Treasury Code, 2011.

Under the revised rules, separate utilisation certificates will no longer be required for certain payments.

These include:

- Salaries and pensions directly transferred to employees' and pensioners' bank accounts through the treasury.

- Scholarships transferred to bank accounts verified through Aadhaar IDs.

A utilisation certificate is a document that confirms how government funds have been spent.

The government has also simplified the process for grants provided by the Central and State Finance Commissions to urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions.

If a utilisation certificate has already been uploaded to the concerned government portal, there will be no need to submit another copy separately to the Accountant General's office.

5. Cancer Hospital to Be Established in Darbhanga

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of a cancer hospital on the premises of Sadar Hospital in Gangwara, Darbhanga.

The facility will be operated by the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Muzaffarpur.

It will focus on treating head and neck cancers and is expected to benefit patients from Darbhanga and neighbouring districts.

6. Rs 11,200 Crore Government Guarantee for Food Grain Procurement

The Cabinet also approved a government guarantee to help the Bihar State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation secure a loan of Rs 11,200 crore from financial institutions, including commercial banks and NABARD.

The loan will support food grain procurement during the Rabi and Kharif marketing seasons in the financial year 2026-27.

The corporation requires working capital of Rs 14,000 crore for these procurement activities. The approved government guarantee will help it arrange the required funds.

( With inputs from Sunil Raj )