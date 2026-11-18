In a tragic incident, an Army captain was killed, and three other personnel were injured after a military vehicle carrying troops of the 8th Bihar Regiment fell into the Itam River in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Wednesday.

The accident took place around 2 pm at Lamlai Challou. The armoured vehicle fell into the river and remained underwater for some time, India Today reported.

The injured personnel were rescued and taken to nearest Hospital for treatment. Two of them are reportedly in serious condition.

Captain Hanuman Ram, 29, later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Further details are awaited.