Nearly 2,000 security personnel, one wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, a school full of girls and teachers, and the pressure to avoid a religious confrontation. These were the primary challenges security forces faced during the operation to kill Mohammad Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Around 25 girls and two teachers were inside a Darul Uloom (educational institute) adjoining the mosque where Bhat was hiding. Before launching the final assault, security forces had to ensure that all 27 civilians were safely evacuated. Braving heavy firing from the mosque, an officer from the Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles volunteered to enter the adjoining seminary with his buddy. The two safely evacuated all 27 civilians, PTI reported. Once the civilians were moved to safety, troops from the 9 Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the final assault. They fired tear gas shells into the mosque to force the terrorist out while keeping a tight cordon around the area to prevent his escape. The troops also exercised maximum restraint to ensure that the religious structure was not damaged.

A search party, accompanied by local civilians, later entered the mosque following specific intelligence inputs. They found a room on the top floor that was locked from the inside. ALSO READ: A Carpenter, A Bread Maker, Two Similar Journeys Into Terrorism: The Parallel Stories Of Nisar Dar And Lateef Bhat When asked to come out, the occupant opened fire, confirming that Bhat was inside. A reward of Rs 15 lakh had been announced for information leading to his capture. Bhat, who was in his 20s, was killed in the encounter on Wednesday, exactly one year after he is believed to have picked up a gun and joined terrorism. He had become one of the most wanted terrorists in the Valley.

The encounter began early Wednesday morning after security forces received specific intelligence inputs about his presence in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of south Kashmir. A focused cordon-and-search operation has been launched in the village since Nov 11. ALSO READ: Exclusive | Is Kulgam Becoming Kashmir’s New Terror Hotspot? Army Veteran, Locals Weigh In Senior army officers in south Kashmir were determined to ensure that Bhat did not escape this time. He had earlier escaped an encounter in Shopian on July 8, in which another terrorist, Zakir, was killed. The operation came days after the November 11 attack on a CRPF post in Kulgam by Bhat and his associate Umar Nasir Dar. The attack left three CRPF personnel injured. Following the attack, security forces launched large-scale cordon-and-search operations across Kulgam and the adjoining districts of Shopian and Anantnag. His associate, 19-year-old Nisar Dar, worked as a bread maker and reportedly went missing from home on November 10. According to reports, both men were intercepted by security forces at Laroo on November 17. An encounter followed, in which Dar was killed.

Nearly 2,000 personnel from the Army, SOG and CRPF were deployed for the searches, supported by a Mobile Bunker Command Post (MBCP). The operations covered several areas. In some locations, searches took nearly three days to complete because of high population density.

Bhat was also a prime suspect in several terror incidents in South Kashmir. These included the killing of India Reserve Police Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi in Anantnag on July 22 and the targeted killing of two non-local labourers from Chhattisgarh in Kulgam on July 31.