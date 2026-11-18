A protest by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love triggered a political controversy in Mumbai on Wednesday after party spokesperson Shaina NC accidentally tore a photograph featuring Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The incident drew sharp criticism from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, which accused the Shinde faction of insulting its founder. Shaina, however, denied deliberately tearing Bal Thackeray's photograph, claiming that she had torn the portion featuring Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam, Anand Dubey and others protested against Sonia Gandhi's book Belonging, accusing it of whitewashing history and denigrating Veer Savarkar. During the demonstration, they tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026 The protest was organised over alleged references to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in Gandhi's book. Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the memoir and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove passages on pages 201 and 443. The party also demanded a ban on the book's distribution. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At Trolling Over 'Mom Sitting On Papa's Lap' Remark, Says 'Hatred Has Woven Web In Hearts Of BJP'

How Did Shaina NC Tear Bal Thackeray's Photograph? The Sena leaders had brought an old photograph showing Bal Thackeray striking an effigy of Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers. The image was being used to highlight Thackeray's opposition to the Congress and question the Uddhav-led faction's alliance with the party.

However, while tearing pages during the demonstration, Shaina ended up ripping the photograph featuring the Sena founder. After colleague Sanjay Nirupam pointed out the mistake, she was seen covering the torn picture with other papers. The photograph dates back to August 27, 2004, when Bal Thackeray launched the 'Jode Mara' agitation near the Veer Savarkar memorial at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The protest was organised over Aiyar's alleged remarks insulting Savarkar. Aiyar was then the Union Petroleum Minister in the UPA government.

Shaina NC's Clarification Triggers Fresh Row Shaina later rejected allegations that she had insulted Bal Thackeray, insisting that she had torn Aiyar's portion of the photograph. Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu hruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray’s photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action. And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar’s photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us . @sheetalmhatre1 @shahsusieben @ANANDDUBEYK @sanjaynirupam @GhadiSanjana @Shivsenaofc @DrSEShinde @mieknathshinde @Shivsena4Maha — Shaina Chudasama Munot (@ShainaNC) November 18, 2026 "Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated... As I have said, I will tear Mani Shankar Aiyar's photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us," she wrote on X. She also shared an enlarged photograph to support her claim. However, fact-checker Mohammed Zubair questioned its authenticity, alleging that the image was AI-generated. The claim became another point of contention in the controversy.

Sanjay Raut, Congress Attack Shinde Sena The incident prompted strong reactions from the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) faction and Congress leaders. UBT MP Sanjay Raut called the Shinde faction's leaders "fake sainiks" and said those insulting Bal Thackeray should be "publicly flogged". Congress MP and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also criticised the incident, saying it was an affront to Maharashtra's identity and the sentiments of millions of Shiv Sainiks. "This was not merely an insult to a photograph but an affront to Maharashtra's identity and the sentiments of millions of Shiv Sainiks who have immense love and respect for Balasaheb," Gaikwad said. Congress spokesperson Saral Patel also condemned the Shinde faction, saying people in Maharashtra would not forget the incident. ALSO READ: Sonia Gandhi Explains Decision To Write 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' Book, Cites Unreal Narratives About Her The controversy reached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where UBT Sena corporators raised slogans against Shaina and demanded her removal from the party. They also protested outside Mayor Ritu Tawde's office at the civic headquarters. Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar described the Shinde faction's professed respect for Bal Thackeray as "fake".

Shiv Sena Defends Shaina NC Hitting back, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole accused the UBT faction of treating Sonia Gandhi's memoir like the "Bhagavad Gita". He maintained that the photograph torn during the protest depicted Mani Shankar Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray.

Amid the escalating controversy, Shaina NC was summoned by Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. She met him at the Assembly.