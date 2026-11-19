Bihar: Six people were killed, and three others were critically injured after two Scorpios collided head-on near Sonpa Hanuman Rai's camp along the Chausa-Ramgarh road in Buxar on Thursday evening. The crash completely mangled both vehicles and triggered widespread panic among locals in the surrounding area.

ALSO READ: Bhakra Dam Canal Bridge Collapse: Several Injured After Two Trucks Trapped On Patiala-Sangrur Bypass In Punjab; Rescue On Victims Were Travelling To Wedding Procession According to preliminary reports, the occupants of both Scorpios were on their way to attend a wedding procession when the accident occurred. Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after the collision to help rescue the trapped passengers before emergency services arrived.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment, while police officials are gathering further details to ascertain the identities of the deceased and the exact cause of the crash. Five Killed In Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes In UP's Balrampur Five youths were killed, and two were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Wednesday night on the Uttaraula-Balrampur road near Aksi Barhara village in Uttar Pradesh. Police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation to find the cause of the accident.

ALSO READ: Five Killed, Two Critically Injured In Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes In UP's Balrampur Citing a preliminary spot inspection, the officer said one or two people were pedestrians, and apparently, in an attempt to avoid colliding with them, the bikes crashed into each other and the fog also contributed to the crash. Both motorcycles were badly damaged in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farooq (17), son of Haider Ali, and Salim (17), son of Mohammad Rais, residents of Gauriandih. Gufran (18), son of Noor Mohammad, resident of Bardahi Bazaar, Uttaraula. Taufiq (19), son of Mainuddin, resident of Chhapratalwa, Shriduttganj, and Fazal Mohammad (23), son of Nazar Mohammad, resident of Chandapur Chitahi, Shriduttganj.

(With Inputs From Ashok Kumar Singh)