Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air quality deteriorated further on Thursday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 280 in the 'poor' category, up from 232 on Wednesday and 204 on Tuesday. According to official data, a surge in biomass burning, including stubble burning and the domestic use of wood and dung cakes, drove the spike, emerging as the single largest contributor to the capital's PM2.5 pollution.

ALSO READ: Delhi Sees Cleanest Air Of November As AQI Improves To 204, May Return To 'Very Poor' Category On Wednesday JNU And Sirifort Record Worst AQI Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the city's AQI stood at 289 at 9 AM on Thursday before settling at 280 later in the day. Out of 56 active monitoring stations across the capital, 37 recorded 'poor' air quality, while 16 slipped into the 'very poor' category and only three remained 'moderate'.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recorded the worst air quality in the capital with an AQI of 376, followed closely by Sirifort at 363. Under CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

Biomass Burning Dominates Delhi's PM2.5 Load According to real-time source apportionment estimates from the Air Quality Early Warning System, biomass burning accounted for 33.3 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Thursday, jumping from 24 per cent on Wednesday and 18 per cent on Tuesday.

Waste burning, comprising municipal, plastic, and rubber waste, was the second-largest polluter at 19.7 per cent, followed by vehicular emissions at 18 per cent. Secondary organic and inorganic aerosols contributed 14.1 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively, while coal combustion (1.8 per cent), industrial emissions (1.5 per cent), firecrackers (1.5 per cent), and road dust (0.7 per cent) made up the remainder of the pollution load.

ALSO READ: GRAP-3 Curbs Lifted Across Delhi-NCR As AQI Improves; Check Which Restrictions Have Been Withdrawn Delhi's Air Quality To Turn 'Very Poor' From Tomorrow Unfavourable meteorological conditions are expected to trap pollutants closer to the surface over the coming days, pushing Delhi's air quality into the 'very poor' category from Friday till November 22, with similar conditions expected over the following six days.

The Air Quality Early Warning System noted that the city's ventilation index, which measures the atmosphere's capacity to disperse pollutants, will plunge from 5,000 square metres per second on Thursday to 1,000 square metres per second on Friday, before recovering slightly to 2,800 on Saturday and 3,100 on Sunday. Coupled with wind speeds below 10 kmph and a shallow maximum mixing depth of 1,000 metres on Friday, pollution levels are likely to remain trapped near the surface. (With Inputs From PTI)