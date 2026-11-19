UP Assembly Election: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, while addressing the reporters, took a jibe at Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM by stating that the people of Uttar Pradesh do not prefer "Hyderabadi biryani." His sharp response came after being asked if Owaisi's party will have any serious impact in the coming assembly elections. Azam Khan's statement comes at a time when Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, is trying to gain grounds in Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan's Swipe At Owaisi Azam Khan, in his own style, stated that the people of the poll-bound state will not prioritize the Owaisi-led party over the INDIA Bloc, consisting of the Samajwadi Party and Congress. The senior SP leader stated that the people do not like Hyderabadi biryani, adding that the locals prefer pulao and mutton biryani. "In our region, 'Hyderabadi biryani' is not preferred. People here prefer 'pulao' and mutton biryani," Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Rampur, UP: SP leader Azam Khan says, "In our region, 'Hyderabadi biryani' is not preferred. People here prefer 'pulao' and mutton biryani..." https://t.co/pgFAj69cSQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026 Owasi And Azad Join Hands Earlier this month, Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP and Owaisi's party formed an alliance to contest the coming polls. While addressing a press conference, Owaisi announced Azad as the alliance's CM face and accused the traditional political parties of ignoring the Muslims and Dalits. However, the Samajwadi Party and Congress have often accused these parties of assisting the ruling BJP. ALSO READ: UP Polls: CM Yogi Dares Akhilesh Yadav To Face-To-Face Contest In Ayodhya; Accuses Him Of Lacking Courage

UP Assembly Elections Earlier in the 2022 polls, the two parties could not win a single seat while contesting the polls independently. However, the new alliance could trouble the larger alliances NDA and INDIA Bloc, given Muslims and Dalits account for around 40 per cent in Uttar Pradesh.

The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is set to be conducted in the early months of 2027. While the BJP would contest to register a hat-trick of victories, the Akhilesh Yadav-led INDIA Bloc will fight to make a comeback in the state.