UP Assembly Election: Ayodhya has emerged as a hot seat in Uttar Pradesh with just a few months remaining in the assembly elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday challenged Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest the election against him in Ayodhya. This comes after Yadav recently challenged the chief minister to file nominations from the seat, alleging the locals are angered towards the ruling party.

Yogi Challenges Akhilesh While addressing a public rally in Gorakhpur, Adityanath asserted that he will contest the elections from Ayodhya if Akhilesh accepted his challenge. He further invited the SP chief for a face-to-face contest, alleging Yadav lacked courage to contest election against him.

"If you file your nomination from there, I will also file my nomination. Let there be a direct, face-to-face contest," CM Yogi stated. "He lacks the courage to fight head-on because a weak person always strikes from behind," the chief minister added.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Once A Driving Force For Muslim Voters In UP, How Big A Factor Is Azam Khan Now Akhilesh's Dare Earlier in October, during his visit to Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav had dared the chief minister to contest from the high-profile seat. "If the Chief Minister who makes big claims is so confident then he should contest the election from Ayodhya himself," Yadav stated. He also announced former Minister Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey as Samajwadi Party's candidate from Ayodhya.

Significance Of Ayodhya The region has always been one of the political hotspots of the state due to the Babri Mosque- Ram Temple conflict. The defeat of BJP from the Faizabad (Ayodhya) seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha election sent a shockwave across the followers. The INDIA Bloc highlighted its victory to establish its claims that the saffron party has begun losing its grounds.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM, Chandra Shekhar Azad's Party To Join Hands; How Election Dynamics Would Be Changed However, the BJP had registered a comfortable victory in the region in the previous 2022 assembly election. While the SP has already announced its candidate, the ruling party is yet to release its first list of candidates. The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is set to be conducted in the early months of 2027.