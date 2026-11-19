Jagran Correspondent, Gorakhpur | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a programme in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district on Thursday, slammed the Samajwadi Party over the death of a 3-year-old boy during its chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow in Gorakhpur. Yogi's statement drew a sharp reaction from Yadav, who shared an X post, expressing his condolences.

Yadav Reminds Lucknow Fire Incident Hitting back at the Yogi government, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire.

किसी मासूम की हादसे में हुई मृत्यु से हम सब आहत हैं और परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करते है और अपने लोगों से उस परिवार से मिलकर उनकी हर संभव सहायता करने के लिए कह चुके हैं। इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण हादसे पर राजनीति करनेवाले लोग याद रखें कि उन्होंने लखनऊ अग्निकांड में युवा मृतक की दुखी माँ के साथ कैसा दुर्व्यवहार करते हुए उन्हें धमकी दी थी। शोक का नाटक करनेवालों का स्वांग जनता समझ चुकी है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 19, 2026 "We are all deeply saddened by the death of an innocent person in an accident and express our heartfelt condolences to the family. We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," he said in an X post. ALSO READ: BJP Leader's Teen Son Killed After Bulldozer Used For Showering Petals At Akhilesh Yadav's Rally Hits Him In Gorakhpur

Referring to Wednesday's incident in which Aryavardhan, son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh, was allegedly run over by an excavator (Bulldozer) during Yadav's roadshow, the chief minister vowed action against those responsible. He added the SP has become synonymous with hooliganism and lawlessness.

कल गोरखपुर में समाजवादी पार्टी का एक रोड शो था... उन्होंने एक नाबालिग लड़के को अपने रोड शो का शिकार बना दिया... https://t.co/YFs2LXFB1G — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 19, 2026 "What was the fault of that innocent boy, barely 13 years old?" he asked, alleging that the SP had made the child a victim of its roadshow. The chief minister described the Samajwadi Party as synonymous with hooliganism, anarchy, riots and curfew, and alleged that the party was associated with mafia elements and had repeatedly betrayed and exploited the people.

"Like a dog's tail can never be straightened, these goons and mafia cannot be reformed unless they are straightened with a stick," he said, referring to the SP. Adityanath said his government had curbed hooliganism and was preparing to tighten the leash on such elements once again.

ALSO READ: ‘Spain Waale MP’, ‘Brahmin Devta’: Ravi Kishan And BJP Corporator Clash Over Gorakhpur Waterlogging He alleged that the boy, who was studying at a reputed school and living with his family, had been killed in a "brutal" manner, and criticised those he described as supporters of the mafia and hooliganism for not even expressing condolences.

CM Yogi Likely To Meet Victim's Family Expressing his condolences, the chief minister said he would meet the victim's family this evening and express his sympathy. Yogi also directed the administration to identify those who had created disorder on the roads and ensure they were punished. He said roads in UP had been built to facilitate smooth movement of the public and not for SP and Congress workers to create chaos.

What Is The Matter? In a charged political atmosphere ahead of polls, the death of the local BJP leader's son triggered a stir as the family members and BJP workers staged protests in Gorakhpur, blocking the Gorakhpur-Deoria road and demanding action against the JCB driver and those who had arranged the machine for the roadshow. An FIR was registered at the AIIMS police station on Thursday against 66 people, including the JCB driver and roadshow participants, following a complaint by the boy's father. (With Inputs From Ashutosh Mishra/PTI)