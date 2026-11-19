A minor son of a local BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was killed after a bulldozer used to shower flower petals over Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's rally in the city allegedly hit him on Wednesday. The incident has raised questions over the arrangements and crowd management at a major political event ahead of the assembly elections.

The incident took place in the Koodaghat area during Samajwadi Party's PDA Rath Yatra, led by the former UP CM. The boy has been identified as Aryavardhan Singh, a resident of Gorakhpur's Chauri Chaura. His father, Omkar Singh, a local leader of the ruling party, said that the bulldozer was showering flower petals over the rally and the convoy of Akhilesh Yadav had already moved ahead. He added that the bulldozer moving at high speed hit his son from behind.

The impact of the hit was reportedly so intense that the child was thrown against a road divider. Aryavardhan sustained severe injury to the back of his head. He later succumbed to his injury. ALSO READ: Assembly Elections: Congress Forms Screening Committees For Five States; Ajay Maken To Head In UP While the incident raised serious questions on the arrangements, accountability and how heavy vehicles were allowed to ply through the rally route, a political row has also erupted. Gorakhpur MLA Engineer Sarvan Nishad met the bereaved family after the incident. UP Cabinet Minister Dr Sanjay Nishad, on the other hand, spoke to the MLA over the phone, Engineer Sarvan, to ensure all possible assistance to the family.

The BJP has blamed the Samajwadi Party and the alleged hooliganism for the incident. Akhilesh Yadav has, however, accused the administration of failing to make adequate arrangements, adding that he was unaware of the tragic incident. "I have no information about the incident. Besides, the administration had made no arrangements. People need to be cautious of BJP members. They implicate anyone in false cases," the Samajwadi Party chief said. The Gorakhpur Police seized the bulldozer while efforts were on to trace the owner and driver. Notably, Akhilesh got a bulldozer welcome in Gorakhpur in the stronghold of CM Yogi Adityanath, who is often called 'Bulldozer Baba' for an extensive campaign of demolition of properties linked to criminals, land mafia and land grabbers.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: Congress To Begin Campaign In December, Key Meeting With SP Tomorrow As Leaders Soften Stance On Seat-Sharing Videos shared by the Samajwadi Party on X showed supporters atop bulldozers, showering flower petals on Akhilesh. The use of bulldozers bythe SP was seen as a political message to the BJP before the tragic incident unfolded.