Jagran Correspondent, Balrampur | Five youths were killed and two were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Wednesday night on the Uttaraula-Balrampur road near Aksi Barhara village in Uttar Pradesh. Police personnel rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation to find the cause of the accident.

Citing a preliminary spot inspection, the officer said one or two people were pedestrians, and apparently, in an attempt to avoid colliding with them, the bikes crashed into each other and the fog also contributed to the crash. Both motorcycles were badly damaged in the accident.

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Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh, who arrived at the scene, suspected that the two bikes may have collided head-on while trying to save pedestrians. Fog may also have been a factor in the accident, he added.

CHC Superintendent Dr. Chandra Prakash Singh said that five youths were brought to the hospital dead, while two injured were referred to District Hospital Balrampur after first aid.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Farooq (17), son of Haider Ali, and Salim (17), son of Mohammad Rais, residents of Gauriandih. Gufran (18), son of Noor Mohammad, resident of Bardahi Bazaar, Uttaraula. Taufiq (19), son of Mainuddin, resident of Chhapratalwa, Shriduttganj, and Fazal Mohammad (23), son of Nazar Mohammad, resident of Chandapur Chitahi, Shriduttganj.