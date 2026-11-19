Six people were killed after a speeding SUV they were travelling in lost control and fell off the bridge into deep water on the Bairgachhi-Sikti main road under the Tarabari Police Station area in Bihar's Araria district. The incident took place on Wednesday night at the Bidi Bridge.

While one of the occupants was rescued, six others died of drowning and injuries. The rescued victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Araria. According to information, all the deceased belonged to Thumha village under Pipra block in Supaul district. They were returning from a Tilak ceremony in Bhapatiya village, under Dhedua Panchayat, Sikti block, on Wednesday.

After the ceremony concluded late at night, they were returning to Supaul's Pipra. As their vehicle reached the Bidi Bridge, the driver lost control of the vehicle at a sharp turn.

The Scorpio was at high speed, and so the driver could not negotiate the sharp turn and fell straight into the deep water below the bridge. The loud noise prompted people from nearby villages to rush to the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the Tarabari police station and the local administration team arrived at the scene with relief and rescue equipment. With the help of local residents, rescue operations began immediately.