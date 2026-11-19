Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the departure gate of Terminal-3 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport foiled a forced-entry attempt by a man at the hyper-sensitive Airport. The central paramilitary force shared a 25-second video on X showing a man forcing his way into Terminal-3 on Wednesday.

Alert CISF Personnel Foil Forceful Entry Attempt at IGI Airport, Delhi! Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents. With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach. The swift and coordinated action reflects the alertness, professionalism and operational preparedness of CISF personnel in safeguarding airport security. @HMOIndia @RamMNK @CISFAirport — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 18, 2026 The video shows the accused succeeding in entering a few meters inside the terminal as the security personnel chased and nabbed him. Seeing a security personnel running after a man, another CISF personnel joined him and both caught him there. The security personnel stopped the man at the entry gate and held on to him as the intruder pushed past to forcibly enter the terminal. What CISF Said On The Incident In the social media post, the central security force praised the security personnel, saying alert CISF personnel foiled a forceful entry attempt at IGI Airport, Delhi.

"Displaying exceptional alertness and prompt response, CISF personnel deployed at the Departure Gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, swiftly apprehended an individual attempting to forcibly enter the terminal without valid travel documents. With the timely assistance of QRT personnel, the individual was intercepted within seconds, preventing unauthorised entry and averting a potential security breach," the post read.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet Flight Disruptions Spark Protests At Mumbai Airport; Stranded Passengers Demand Refunds The swift and coordinated action reflects the alertness, professionalism and operational preparedness of CISF personnel in safeguarding airport security, it added. According to the officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3 pm. They said the man, who was handed over to the Delhi Police for interrogation, hails from Haryana. The force recovered some IDs and educational certificates from the man's backpack. ALSO READ: Miami Airport Collision Caught On Cam: Audio Reveals Moments Before Passenger Jet Hits Cargo Plane, Probe On Passengers gain access to the terminal after CISF security personnel verify a valid travel document and ID; airport staff must also produce their ID for entry. The IGI is categorised as a hyper-sensitive facility with thousands of domestic and international passengers entering and exiting through it every day. The CISF provides it with armed counter-terrorist security cover. (With PTI Inputs)