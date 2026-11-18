A police operation at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram led to the arrest of Congress functionary Suhail Shajahan after he allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from its management to withdraw damaging content about the establishment. A video purportedly showing him accepting the cash has surfaced following his arrest, triggering a political row in Kerala.

Shajahan, a former secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee (DCC), was arrested by the Pettah police on Tuesday after reaching Sabine Hospital in Anayara to collect the money. The case followed a complaint by Dr Sabine Sivadas, the hospital's chairman. Police have registered a case against five people, including Shajahan, for alleged extortion and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

VIDEO: ഡിസിസി സെക്രട്ടറി സുഹൈല് ഷാജഹാൻ ആശുപത്രി ഉടമയിൽ നിന്ന് 10 ലക്ഷം രൂപ കൈക്കൂലി വാങ്ങുന്ന ദൃശ്യം.. നല്ല HD ക്ലാരിയോടെ കക്കുന്നത് വീഡിയോക്ക് പോസ് ചെയ്ത കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ്.. കണ്ണൂർ സിമ്മം സുധാകരൻ്റെ സ്വന്തം ആളാണ്.. കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാക്കൾ എങ്ങിനെ ആണ് ജീവിക്കുന്നത് എന്ന് മനസ്സിലായില്ലേ.. https://t.co/4SO3du5E1p — Mr. PishQ 🇮🇳 (@iamPishku) November 17, 2026 According to the complaint, the accused had published a video targeting the hospital on an online media platform and demanded Rs 10 lakh to have it removed. When the hospital management did not agree to the demand, Shajahan allegedly threatened to circulate further defamatory material about the establishment through social media platforms, WhatsApp groups and YouTube channels. ALSO READ: Breathing Difficulties, Nausea: Over 50 Students Hospitalised After Suspected Toxic Fumes From Tar Plant In Keralam

The hospital management approached the police and informed them about the alleged threats. Acting on their instructions, the complainant agreed to pay the demanded amount. When Shajahan arrived at the hospital on Tuesday, employees alerted the police, who arrested him while he was accepting the cash.

Video Shows Congress Functionary Accepting Cash The video purportedly shows Shajahan smiling as he accepts bundles of currency notes from the hospital management. He was allegedly unaware that the exchange was being recorded and that the police had already been alerted.

An audio recording has also reportedly surfaced in which Shajahan allegedly assures the hospital chairman that no further negative reports would be published if the demanded amount was paid. Shajahan had reportedly introduced himself as a DCC secretary and a businessman with interests abroad. He also allegedly showed photographs with former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran to establish his political connections. He is said to be a close associate of Sudhakaran, who represents Kannur in the Lok Sabha.

Congress Expels Shajahan The Congress expelled Shajahan from its primary membership following his arrest. Party sources said the decision was taken on Tuesday night, while the action was confirmed on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Kochi Mercedes Crash: Judge's Minor Son Claims He Took Car Without Parents' Knowledge The arrest has also brought attention to Shajahan's alleged involvement in the June 2022 attack on the CPI(M)'s state headquarters, the AKG Centre, in Thiruvananthapuram. He is an accused in that case. Police are investigating the extortion complaint, which names five accused, and are examining the alleged threats and the online content targeting the hospital.