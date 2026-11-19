UP Polls 2027: Recently, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Congress over the seat-sharing, saying the party which won two seats in the last election is seeking 181. The sarcastic comment on the INDIA bloc partner triggered speculation that all is not well between the allies ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2027. However, SP-Congress have not escalated the issue in public.

Fighting Starts AKHILESH YADAV : "I have good relationship with Congress but they have demanded way too many seats. They want 181 seats" https://t.co/kovL8CDueA — Ary Sangwan (@Arysangwan) November 14, 2026 Later, on November 16, Yadav and his wife Dimple were seen sitting next to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the book launch event in Delhi. This seating arrangement at Sonia's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, launch event was an attempt to send a message of unity among cadres of both parties.

Congress' Stand On Seat-Sharing Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said that a list was shared with Samajwadi Party leaders a couple of days ago; the leaders of the two parties will soon discuss the seat-sharing arrangements in detail.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Congress Demands 181, SP Offers 24 As Massive Seat-Sharing Gap Tests INDIA Bloc "I can't give you the exact numbers, but we have submitted a list for 175 to 200 seats," Gautam said, hinting that the party is open to negotiations ahead of polls to the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly. SP Is Uneasy With Congress' Demand On the other side, the Samajwadi Party does not look convinced by the Congress' heft to demand 175-200 seats. A senior Samajwadi Party leader said, "I think our leader Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that winnability is the sole criterion (for contesting the polls). Anyone can demand anything but in politics, to reach an acceptable and meaningful solution, you have to move beyond posturing."

The scepticism is not baseless as the Congress' graph in Uttar Pradesh has been dipping since 1989, when it last held power in the most populous state of the country. ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: SP-Congress Seat Talks Hit Snag Over 181-Seat Demand; Allies At Odds Over Strongholds Yadav on Friday said the collective goal is to remove the BJP from power, and the alliance will move forward effectively. What Data Suggests The Congress contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own in 399 constituencies but could win only two seats (Rampur Khas and Farenda), with a 0.5% strike rate, faring worse than its seven-seat show in 2017.

ये मुस्कान है- महिला शक्ति को अधिकार देने की, महिला शक्ति को सशक्त करने की, महिला शक्ति को न्याय देने की। महिलाओं को उत्तर प्रदेश चुनावों में 40% टिकट देकर शक्ति प्रदान करेंगे। महिला शक्ति है तैयार, अब राजनीति में बनेंगी भागीदार। #लड़की_हूँ_लड़_सकती_हूँ #40KiShakti https://t.co/Z0wXqfUFqG — Congress (@INCIndia) October 19, 2021 Can SP-Congress, Together, Make Impact? The 2024 Lok Sabha poll results -- which saw the Congress win six seats and its ally Samajwadi Party secure 37 seats, limiting the BJP to 33 -- have raised their hopes. The Lok Sabha results showed that together the two parties can make an impact. Yet, the assembly elections are different from that of the general elections. It will be fought on local issues. In the 2017 polls, the SP-Congress alliance could not yield results, despite the popular "UP ke do ladke" referring to Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, campaigns. The SP won 47 seats out of 298 it contested, while Congress bagged only 7 seats out of 105. In 2012, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, won 28 seats, with 11.63 per cent of votes. Since 2012, the grand old party has been on a declining slope in the state.

Taking a leaf out of the BJP's book, the SP has categorised seats based on its assessment of the party's position, and the seat-sharing talks will focus on this aspect. The Samajwadi Party also seeks a substantial share of seats in a renewed alliance.

What May Go Against Congress? Congress' poor show in the last election, despite Priyanka Gandhi being projected as the main face during the campaign, may hurt it in the seat-sharing negotiation. The grand old party was reduced to two seats in the state. Only four candidates secured second position. 97% (387) of Congress candidates lost their security deposit.