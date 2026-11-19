Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan finally walked out of jail on Wednesday after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the money laundering case linked to Jauhar University. His release comes ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, where he exercises significant influence. After he emerged from prison, he made a big poll prediction that this time "there will be no election, there will be a revolution. There will be no change, there will be a deluge."

His statement made his intentions clear that he would play an active role in the fight against the BJP, which retained the state in 2022, something that only the state's second CM Sampurnanand managed to pull off in 1957. The feat tells the challenge is big, especially with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the helm, as there is little visible anti-incumbency against him in the state. Azad-Owaisi Threat While Azam Khan himself can not contest the elections as his judicial convictions were not stayed by the court, he could actively campaign for the Samajwadi Party in consolidating Muslim votes against the rising threat from Samajik Parivartan Morcha, an alliance formed by Chandra Shekhar Azad and Asaduddin Owaisi's ASP and AIMIM, respectively.

ALSO READ: Azam Khan Gets Big Relief As SC Quashes ED Plea Against Bail; 16 Verdicts, 8 Convictions In 7 Years | Explained The alliance banks on the strategy to unite a large share of approximately 40 per cent Dalits and Muslims in its favour. Azam's disappointment with Samajwadi Party Reports of Azam's disappointment with the Samajwadi Party have surfaced time and again. It was reported that Khan was unhappy with the party not standing firmly with him and his family during hard times. The lack of frequent jail visits to him by senior leaders ignited resentment.

Media reports also highlighted friction between him and leadership over candidate selection in Rampur during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Notably, Khan had won the 2022 assembly elections from Rampur, but he defected after conviction. 2024 parliamentary elections were the first major poll in the state when Khan was not active despite being named in the star campaigners' list. Media reports suggest that Khan's camp largely remained uninvolved in the campaign for SP nominee Maulana Mohbullah Nadvi, who went on to win the poll later.

Azad and Owaisi have particularly targeted the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly using Khan's influence for minority votes while leaving him in his bad times. Although Akhilesh, senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and others had met him later and tried to diffuse tensions, a fight for Muslim votes has posed a new challenge. The public perception of normalcy between Akhilesh and Azam would remain key for the Samajwadi Party to convince the voters.

How Muslim votes shape elections Uttar Pradesh has the largest Muslim population in India. As far as vote share is concerned, the community constitutes almost 19 per cent of the total electorate. The community plays a decisive role on 70 seats and exercises influence on a total of 143 out of 403 seats.

There are 70 seats where the Muslim population is at 20-30 per cent, while 73 seats where it exceeds 30 per cent. Among these 73, 46 assembly seats have a Muslim population, ranging from 30-60 per cent. ALSO READ: UP Polls: Mayawati Failed To Consolidate Dalit-Muslim Vote In 30 Years; Opportunities And Challenges For Azad-Owaisi Pact Azam's influence on Muslim-dominated areas The highest number of Muslim-dominated seats are in Rohilkhand and the Upper Doab. These include Rampur Nagar, Chamrauwa, Moradabad Rural, Thakurdwara, Kundarki, Behat, Amroha, Sambhal, Suar, Moradabad Nagar and Najibabad, among others. Azam himself comes from the Rohilkhand region and has a strong influence over Upper Doab, which is north-western UP. While Azad is an MP from Nagina, six of eight rallies that Owaisi has held in UP so far were in these regions.

As the Samajwadi Party intends to outdo the BJP from power, it would need to get Muslim voters to press the cycle button on the EVMs in huge numbers, and as Azam Khan has been the driving factor for Muslims to vote in favour of the SP, he remains indispensable for Akhilesh Yadav.