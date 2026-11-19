Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan got relief on Thursday after the Supreme Court rejected the Enforcement Directorate's plea. The ED had challenged the interim bail granted to Khan in a money laundering case. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order that granted bail to the 10-time MLA on Tuesday. The Supreme Court clarified that the High Court's observations were only prima facie and will not affect the final decision. The Allahabad High Court had granted interim bail to Khan (78) after holding that the ED failed to give written grounds of arrest when it took him into custody on October 31. With this order, Khan has got relief after spending a year in jail. He walked out of Ghaziabad's Dasna District Jail on Wednesday after getting interim bail in the ED money laundering case. Earlier, he was released from Rampur jail on October 31 after securing bail in the dual PAN card case.

Wht Is Dual Pan Card Case? The dual PAN card case relates to allegations that Abdullah Azam obtained and used two Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards with different dates of birth. Both Abdullah and his father, Azam Khan, faced criminal proceedings in connection with the case.

In November 2025, a special MP/MLA court in Rampur convicted the father-son duo in the case. In the ED money laundering case, the High Court observed that mandatory legal safeguards governing Khan's arrest had prima facie not been followed. It directed his release on a personal bond and two sureties of an equal amount. Since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, several cases have been registered against Azam Khan and his family, particularly since 2019. These cases have led to multiple jail terms for the senior Samajwadi Party leader. ALSO READ: Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan Released From Ghaziabad Jail In Money Laundering Case; HC Flags Arrest Lapses Judgements Pronounced In 16 Cases Against Azam Khan Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan has faced more than 100 legal cases. According to The Indian Express, 111 cases have been registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police, while other media reports put the figure at 104. Most of these cases were registered in Rampur, along with separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering proceedings.

So far, judgements have been pronounced in 16 cases against Azam Khan. He has been acquitted in eight cases and convicted in the remaining eight. The cases against him began in 2019, after the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh. Charge sheets have been filed in these cases, and hearings are underway in court. One of the cases was registered by the ED at the Azimnagar police station on October 13 this year. His custody remand in this case has not yet been constituted. Azam Khan Surrendered For The First Time In 2020 On February 26, 2020, Azam Khan surrendered before a court for the first time along with his wife, former MP Dr Tazeen Fatima, and son Abdullah Azam in the two birth certificates case.

Following the court's orders, all three were sent to jail. They were released on interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 20, 2022. However, on October 18, 2023, all three were sentenced to seven years in prison in the same case. They were sent back to jail. Initially, they were lodged in Rampur District Jail. Later, for security reasons, Azam Khan was shifted to Sitapur Jail, while Abdullah was moved to Hardoi Jail.

ALSO READ: Azam Khan Gets Major Relief As SC Refuses To Lift Stay On Conviction In Forged Birth Certificate Case Azam Khan was released on bail from Sitapur Jail on September 23, 2025, after spending 23 months behind bars. However, he remained out of jail for only 54 days, reported Jagran.com. On November 17, 2025, the verdict in the dual PAN card case was pronounced. The MP-MLA Special Magistrate Trial Court sentenced Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam to seven years in prison. Following an appeal by the prosecution before the Sessions Court, Azam Khan's sentence was increased to 10 years. On October 29, 2026, Azam Khan and Abdullah were granted bail in the dual PAN card case. Azam Khan walked out of jail on October 31. However, shortly after his release, the ED arrested him in connection with the money laundering case and he was sent to Dasna Jail on the Ghaziabad court's orders.

The Allahabad High Court granted him bail in the ED case on November 17 paving the way for his release from jail once again. Judgement In Dungarpur Case Expected Soon On May 16, 2026, Azam Khan was sentenced to two years in prison for calling the District Magistrate "Tankhaiya". A verdict is also expected soon in the Dungarpur case against him. The defence is currently presenting its evidence in the matter.