New Delhi: Pakistan has nominated its Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Minister, Musadik Masood Malik, to represent Islamabad at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. His selection has drawn attention because Malik has emerged as one of Pakistan's most vocal public figures on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) dispute with India.

The development is significant as Pakistan has chosen its climate minister instead of its Culture and National Heritage Minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, who was initially invited by New Delhi. The decision followed consultations between Pakistan's Foreign Ministry officials and its High Commission in India, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Malik's proposed visit also marks the first visit by a senior Pakistani minister to India since May 2023, when then Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa. The diplomatic relationship between the two neighbours has remained strained following the May 2025 military confrontation after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Why Musadik Malik's nomination matters Although the Indus Waters Treaty does not fall directly under Malik's current ministerial portfolio, he has become a prominent voice for Pakistan's position on the issue in international forums. In June, Malik issued a strong warning over India's decision to place the treaty in abeyance, saying Pakistan would "cut off those hands" attempting to interfere with its water supplies. He has also indicated that Islamabad intends to take the dispute beyond bilateral discussions to the United Nations and international arbitration forums.

ALSO READ: Why Has India Invited Pakistan To SCO Forum Despite Tensions? Former Foreign Secretary Explains When asked whether he would raise the Indus Waters Treaty issue during his New Delhi visit, Malik said the trip was not intended for bilateral negotiations. However, he declined to rule out mentioning the dispute during his address, leaving room for the contentious issue to feature in the discussions.

What is the Indus Waters Treaty dispute? The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty governs the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan. Under the agreement, India has rights over the eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — while Pakistan receives the larger share of the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum and Chenab — subject to specified provisions.

India placed the treaty in abeyance in April 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack, stating that it would remain so until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism. ALSO READ: 'We Are There': Jaishankar Offers India's Help In 'Any Manner' To End Russia-Ukraine War As Putin Hints At Peace Deal The dispute has since moved beyond bilateral exchanges. In August 2026, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague ruled that the treaty remained legally binding and could not be unilaterally suspended. India rejected the tribunal's authority, calling it illegally constituted and maintaining its position on the treaty.

Why is the SCO forum significant? The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being organised in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, bringing together representatives from member countries to discuss shared cultural heritage, civilisational links and people-to-people engagement. India's invitation to Pakistan is part of its responsibility as the host country to invite all SCO member states. The forum is not officially a bilateral negotiation between New Delhi and Islamabad. Another point of contention involves the Indus Valley Civilisation. Pakistan has increasingly highlighted its historical links to ancient sites such as Mohenjodaro and Harappa. Responding to Pakistan's references to the civilisation, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently questioned Islamabad's claims, pointing to the fact that Pakistan became an independent country in 1947.

Will Malik meet Indian leaders? Malik is expected to spend two days in New Delhi, although his final itinerary and possible interactions with Indian officials were still being worked out, according to The Indian Express. Whether he uses the international platform to reiterate Pakistan's position on the Indus Waters Treaty will be closely watched. His visit comes at a sensitive moment in India-Pakistan relations, making his statements and diplomatic engagements particularly significant. For New Delhi, the challenge will be to fulfil its multilateral commitments as an SCO host while maintaining its stated position on cross-border terrorism and the Indus Waters Treaty. (With inputs from PTI) You may also like to watch