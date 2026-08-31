India on Monday reiterated its firm stance, categorically rejecting the verdict of the Hague-based Court of Arbitration regarding the Indus Water Treaty in favour of Pakistan.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the court was constituted by the World Bank in breach of the terms of the Treaty.

India has never recognised the existence of the "illegally constituted and so-called Court of Arbitration".

"This so-called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty, and India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.