- India rejects Hague court's Indus Water Treaty verdict.
- MEA calls arbitration body 'illegally constituted'.
- World Bank breached treaty terms, India states.
India on Monday reiterated its firm stance, categorically rejecting the verdict of the Hague-based Court of Arbitration regarding the Indus Water Treaty in favour of Pakistan.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the court was constituted by the World Bank in breach of the terms of the Treaty.
India has never recognised the existence of the "illegally constituted and so-called Court of Arbitration".
"This so-called Court was constituted by the World Bank in patent breach of the terms of the Treaty, and India categorically rejects its so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements by this illegally constituted body," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
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"India has consistently maintained that the very establishment of this alleged arbitral body constitutes a grave violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. Accordingly, India has never appeared before this body and has refused to take any cognisance of its earlier pronouncements," it said.
India completely rejects its so-called decision, just as it has rejected all previous decisions of this illegally constituted body, the MEA stated.
Pakistan welcomes decision
Pakistan, on the other hand, has welcomed the Hague court ruling, saying that it will consider details of the order and “how it may help find a pathway back to engagement” under the IWT.
India had put the treaty in abeyance as part of punitive diplomatic and economic action against the neighbouring country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.
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The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), the proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Islamabad moved to The Hague in March this year while maintaining that denying it its share of waters under the treaty would be considered an act of war.