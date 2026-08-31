INS Nipun: The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned the indigenously developed diving support vessel 'INS Nipun' at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The vessel can reportedly undertake any deep-sea mission and is built using indigenous technology by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL). INS Nipun was commissioned in the presence of Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and is the second such deep-sea diving vessel handed over to the Navy.

INS Nipun: Key Features

- "Nipun" is a Sanskrit word, meaning expertise in a particular discipline

- The vessel is 119.4 metres long and has the capacity to support diving operations up to 300 metres

- It also provides rapid submarine rescue and can be utilized for disaster relief operations

- The ship is built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd and has a capacity of 10,500 tonnes

- INS Nipun is built with around 75 per cent indigenous content, showing India's growing ability to make high-quality vessels

- It can also repair another ship or machine on the spot if it breaks down underwater

- INS Nipun deploys a 15-ton subsea crane, dynamic positioning systems, and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) capable of working at depths of up to 1,000 meters

ALSO READ: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Mandatory Disclosure Of Ethanol Percentage At Petrol Pumps, Invoices

Loaded With Facilities

Apart from this, INS Nipun also has an eight-bed hospital, an intensive care unit, an operation theater, and hyperbaric medical facilities, giving it the capability to deal with medical problems related to deep-sea diving. Earlier in 2018, the defense ministry signed a contract with HSL for two such ships at a cost of approximately Rs 2,393 crore. The foundation stone for INS Nipun was laid in March 2020, four months after INS Nistar.