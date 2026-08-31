Delhi Sleeper Bus Gang Rape: A 16-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped by two men inside a sleeper bus before being abandoned near Old Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. The assault occurred following a series of unexpected turns on the night of August 4 amid heavy rainfall in parts of the capital.

What Happened On August 4? On the night of August 4, the Class 11 student had an argument with her family over studies. Upset over the fight, the teenager decided to meet her cousin in Noida. Following this, she boarded a bus from Mainpuri and accidentally got down at Pari Chowk, amid heavy rainfall in the area.

ALSO READ: Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Student From UP Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus; Driver And Conductor Arrested As the 16-year-old student was passing through the area, she allegedly spotted an empty sleeper bus named “Vishwanath”. She then signalled the bus to stop. Upon asking, the bus conductor, identified as Sandeep, told her that the vehicle was heading towards Sector 63. The teenager then boarded the empty vehicle.

As she sat on one of the seats, the conductor started showing indecent gestures towards the girl. Moments later, the bus driver, Kuldeep and conductor Sandeep, allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl inside the sleeper bus. The girl was allegedly threatened by the two men of serious consequences if she reported the incident to anyone. The teenager was allegedly abandoned at the Kashmere Gate bus station before the two accused continued towards Timarpur.

Following this, the teenager approached Kashmere Gate police and reported the alleged assault. The police then registered a case of gang-rape, kidnapping and assault. The Mainpuri resident was subsequently sent for the medical examination. ALSO READ: Delhi: 3-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted By Cab Driver; Videos Of Multiple Children Found On Phone What Did The Investigation Reveal? The police formed a team to trace the bus and scanned the CCTV footage around the area. The two suspects were eventually arrested from a parking area in Timarpur, police said. Police said the bus had curtains covering the sleeper berths, and forensic teams recovered strands of the girl’s hair from the vehicle.The sleeper bus has been seized and sent for forensic examination.

A child welfare committee handed over the girl to her parents and the two accused were sent to judicial custody.