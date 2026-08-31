Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi : The ghastly incident of gangrape of a minor girl by a driver and conductor on a moving sleeper has raised serious questions about the nighttime safety of women and girls in Delhi-NCR. The initial probe reveals that the bus ran continuously for approximately one hour and 16 minutes during the 47-kilometre journey from Greater Noida to Delhi.

The victim kept shouting and pleading for help, but surprisingly, none look it with suspicion. The bus departed from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. It entered Delhi via Noida and proceeded towards Mayur Vihar, Ring Road, and Vikas Marg. The bus then crossed the Geeta Colony flyover, then onto the Ring Road, and finally stopped at Kashmere Gate.

Along the route, the bus passed through several major roads and checkpoints, but didn't face even a single check.

The most pressing question has been raised on the security arrangements at the Noida-Delhi border. The presence of police remains at the border to monitor vehicles entering Delhi and conduct checks upon suspicion.

ALSO READ: Fight With Family, Wrong Drop In Rain: What Led To Minor Girl’s Gang-Rape Inside Delhi Bus

Despite this, the sleeper bus entered the capital without any hindrance and continued to travel through several major routes.

The fact that no police officer noticed the bus during such a long journey points to a flawed system.

Blanket at steering wheel, sheet in the corridor reveal brutality

The blanket strewn across the driver's seat and the sheet lying in the aisle of the bus depict the scene of brutality.

Questions are also being raised over the use of systems like CCTV, GPS, and panic buttons installed for passenger safety if no alert was raised during the incident.

The police conducted a forensic examination of the bus and found more than 10 pieces of evidence. All of these have been sent for scientific examination. The police's focus is no longer limited to the statements of the accused, but digital and scientific evidence related to the bus is also being collected.