- Minor girl gangraped on moving bus for 47 km unchecked.
- Incident exposed severe security lapses on Delhi-NCR routes.
- Delhi government to link outstation buses with GPS tracking.
Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: The ghastly incident of gangrape of a minor girl by a driver and conductor on a moving sleeper has raised serious questions about the nighttime safety of women and girls in Delhi-NCR. The initial probe reveals that the bus ran continuously for approximately one hour and 16 minutes during the 47-kilometre journey from Greater Noida to Delhi.
The victim kept shouting and pleading for help, but surprisingly, none look it with suspicion. The bus departed from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. It entered Delhi via Noida and proceeded towards Mayur Vihar, Ring Road, and Vikas Marg. The bus then crossed the Geeta Colony flyover, then onto the Ring Road, and finally stopped at Kashmere Gate.
Along the route, the bus passed through several major roads and checkpoints, but didn't face even a single check.
The most pressing question has been raised on the security arrangements at the Noida-Delhi border. The presence of police remains at the border to monitor vehicles entering Delhi and conduct checks upon suspicion.
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Despite this, the sleeper bus entered the capital without any hindrance and continued to travel through several major routes.
The fact that no police officer noticed the bus during such a long journey points to a flawed system.
Blanket at steering wheel, sheet in the corridor reveal brutality
The blanket strewn across the driver's seat and the sheet lying in the aisle of the bus depict the scene of brutality.
Questions are also being raised over the use of systems like CCTV, GPS, and panic buttons installed for passenger safety if no alert was raised during the incident.
The police conducted a forensic examination of the bus and found more than 10 pieces of evidence. All of these have been sent for scientific examination. The police's focus is no longer limited to the statements of the accused, but digital and scientific evidence related to the bus is also being collected.
What the bus travel company manager says
The manager of Vishwanath Travels, Monu, said that the accused, Kuldeep and Sandeep, had both been working with Vishwanath Travels for two years. At the time of the incident, the bus was undergoing repairs and did not have working CCTV cameras.
He explained that the bus had been taken to Surajpur for repairs and was then being taken to Kashmiri Gate for painting. The company had installed curtains on the sleeper berths inside the bus, which allowed the accused to conceal their actions from outsiders. Monu explained that they had no idea what happened that day. They learned about it later from the police.
ALSO READ: Delhi Shocker: 16-Year-Old Student From UP Gang-Raped Inside Sleeper Bus; Driver And Conductor Arrested
Buses from outside Delhi to be connected to GPS
CM Rekha Gupta on Monday said that the buses from other states will also be connected to Delhi's GPS.
Reacting to the incident, the Delhi CM said that the rape of a teenage girl on a moving bus is shocking for civilised society. The Delhi government will soon hold talks with neighbouring state governments to further strengthen the safety of women and children on buses travelling to and from Delhi.