A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus before being abondoned in Old Delhi's Kashmere Gate, police said on Monday. The two accused have been arrested. Delhi: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus on August 4, according to police. The bus driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, have been arrested. Police said the girl had boarded the bus near Pari Chowk after being told it was heading towards Noida… pic.twitter.com/EuBwaQK0Kz — IANS (@ians_india) August 31, 2026 The accused bus driver and conductor, has been identified as Kuldeep and Sandeep, respectively. The girl spotted the sleeper bus, named "Viswanath" and boarded the empty vehicle on August 4. ALSO READ: Bengal Woman Gang-Raped At Hotel In Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Escapes On Pretext To Give Money; 3 Accused Arrested

What Happened At That Night On August 4, the Class 11 student, had a fight with her family and left home without informing them. She went to visit her cousin, who lives in Noida. Amid heavy downpours, in parts of the city, the minor from Mainpuri, accidently got off at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. While walking, she spotted an empty sleeper bus passing through the area. The vehicle stopped as she signalled towards it. The driver, Kuldeep, and conductor, Sandeep, allegedly told her they were headed towards Noida Sector 63 and asked her to board.

ALSO READ: MP Horror: Woman Allegedly Robbed, Gang-Raped In Guna; Six Accused Under Scanner After boarding the sleeper bus, the conductor started making obscene gesture towards her. The driver and conductor then allegedly raped her and threatened to kill her if she resisted. Following this, the two accused dropped her on Ring Road near the Kashmere Gate ISBT later that night and fled the scene. The 16-year-old then approached Kashmere Gate police and reported the incident.

The cops arrested the two accused menfrom a bus parking lot in north Delhi's Timarpur. An investigation is underway and police sent the seized sleeper bus for a forensic examination. What did the investigation reveal? Reports said that the sleeper bus had developed faults was taken to a workshop in Greater Noida's Surajpur area for repairs. Following this, the two accused were taking the empty bus to Timarpur when they encountered the girl at Pari Chowk. The bus travelled around 47 km from Pari Chowk to Kashmere Gate.