The Delhi police have arrested a school cab driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old student at a private school in the Bawana area. It is alleged that the accused identified as Vikas, lured the nursery student with chocolates and touch her inappropriately in several ocassions.

Initially, the toddler could not identify the accused, following which her family informed the school administration. The school authorities, on August 24, showed the girl the CCTV footage in and around the school, the girl then identified the driver. The school then informed the police and arrested the accused, Vikas. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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During the investigation, the cops found several videos on the accused’s phone wherein he was feeding chocolates to young children. The accused has been working in the school for the last eight months.

The cops have seized CCTV footage from the school premises as part of the investigation. Further legal action and investigation are ongoing.

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Separate Case

In a separate case, a man repeatedly raped his daughter, aborted her first pregnancy and sold the baby from the second pregnancy for Rs 1.10 lakh. The minor victim reportedly delivered the baby on fake documents showing her as an adult and married.