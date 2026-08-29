Jagran Correspondent | Bhubaneshwar: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a class 9 student and impregnating her in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The accused has been identified as Ravindra Singh, a resident of the Barsahi police station area. He has been taken to the police station and detained for questioning.

The minor had come to her hometown to spend her summer holidays when the incident took place. She alleged that the neighbour had entered their house in the absence of her family members and raped her. The accused also threatened her with consequences if she attempted to report the incident to anyone.

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When the student came back to the residential school after the vacation. A routine health check-up revealed that the teenager was pregnant. Following this, the school administration informed the girl’s family.

When the family took the girl for medical examination, it was found that the minor was five months pregnant. Following this, a case was registered in the police station. The accused has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated.

Similar Incident

In a separate case, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her school headmaster and got pregnant. The minor reportedly died while receiving treatment. The accused has been identified as Khalid Hussain. Villagers say that the teenager died while she was forced to abort the child illegally and died in the process.