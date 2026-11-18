Rare images of an isolated group of Indigenous people emerging from a remote part of Brazil's Amazon rainforest have underscored the threats facing them from loggers, hunters and ranchers, advocates said on Tuesday. Survival International, a UK-based Indigenous peoples' rights group, shared images on Tuesday of what ‌it said was a "historic encounter" a day earlier in a region of Brazil's northeastern Maranhao state between a government team and about 20 uncontacted Awa Indigenous people, who asked for food.

Brazil indigenous people emerge after DECADES IN ISOLATION — approach village carrying WEAPONS https://t.co/5WPDqUIUb3 — RT (@RT_com) November 17, 2026 Not aware of outside world The rights organisation defines uncontacted groups as Indigenous peoples who avoid contact with outsiders and have no permanent relationship with them even while being aware of the outside world. "There hasn't been a similar approach like this with the Awa in recent history, certainly for ⁠some decades," said Survival International, adding the people may have asked for food due to pressure from outsiders entering their territory. ALSO READ: Who Are Bnei Menashe? Northeast India Community Linked To Israel’s 'Lost Tribe,' 250 Members Reach Tel Aviv

Brazil's Indigenous affairs agency Funai said in a statement to Reuters that it was reviewing videos and accounts shared on social media showing isolated Awa people interacting with a village in the Arariboia Indigenous Land in Maranhao. Brazil is not seeking contact to of non-contact tribe The agency said it has activated a contingency plan for contact situations with a focus on minimizing health risks for the Indigenous people. Funai also said the Brazilian state is not seeking contact with the group and its policy remains one of non-contact.

The Awa are a Tupi-Guarani people in northwest Maranhao with some remaining in voluntary isolation, according ‌to ⁠Funai. Survival International said it released the images at the request of a group of Indigenous people known as the Guardians of the Amazon, which campaigns against illegal loggers and cattle ranchers. The Daily Jagran could not verify the location and date of the footage. No older versions were found posted online before November 17.

Tribes under threat In recent decades, isolated Indigenous groups across the Amazon, the world's largest ⁠rainforest, have come under threat from encroaching illegal miners, loggers and ranchers. "The uncontacted Awa are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction," Survival International's ⁠director, Caroline Pearce, said. The organisation has identified 196 uncontacted Indigenous groups across 10 countries in South America, Asia and the Pacific. It says almost 95 per cent of these groups are in the Amazon, with 124 specifically in Brazil.

ALSO READ: 'No One Is Illegal' Vs $14M Mansion: Billie Eilish’s 'Stolen Land' Grammys Speech Ignites Hypocrisy Debate Online The Maranhao ⁠Indigenous people's organization COAPIMA said on Tuesday that the encounter with the Awa people "underscores the importance of careful action by the responsible agencies, given the risks that unplanned contact can pose to isolated Indigenous populations, mainly through exposure to diseases and other threats to their integrity."

(Reuters) You may also like to watch