I haven’t lived here in awhile, but I see no other way to answer the hundreds of texts/DMs asking me if the world is, indeed, ending. In the span of six days, we’ve experienced; 11/12 — Microsoft outage 11/13 — Nationwide FAA ground stop 11/16 — Major US banking disruptions 11/17 — NSA’s classified internal network goes down We need far more analysis of why so much is breaking at once. I don’t want to get out over my skis here, and what I am hearing does not contradict the messaging that most of this is the result of screwy updates. But stepping back, the dots are starting to form a collective picture. We are seeing: • An explosion in severe and critical vulnerabilities, with AI accelerating discovery to 3X the number of vulnerabilities discovered in the same period last year. This is collectively being referred to as “vulnageddon” or “the vulnpocalypse.” • Mean time to exploit those vulnerabilities has collapsed to NEGATIVE SEVEN DAYS. AI allows attackers to find/exploit vulns far faster than software makers have time to fix them. • Powerful AI-enabled offensive tools like ARTEX have been thrown into the hands of every third tier nation state, cybercriminal and digital arsonist, which logically creates havoc. • This creates enormous pressure to compress patching windows and accelerate software updates, increasing the likelihood these fixes break things in unexpected, cascading ways. • Pressure to just “AI everything” means we are rolling out automated AI tooling on top of brittle infrastructure that can’t support it. My generation grew up in an extraordinary period of technological stability. We worked our way up the software stack, abstracting away layer after layer, until we lost a fundamental understanding of how the underlying systems actually work. We were told to “move fast and break things.” VCS told us to celebrate the idea that “software would eat the world.” Now we’re telling ourselves we can simply “roll out AI” across everything, as though nothing underneath will buckle. We never stopped to ask: SHOULD WE? Should we be digitizing every last nook and cranny of our companies, infrastructure, healthcare, homes, cars, bodies, lives? Especially when the complexity, interdependence, and fragility we were introducing overwhelmed our ability to understand/secure/maintain the systems we built? Nobody every asked: What if, in the name of progress, we were creating the ripest attack surface in human history? We are now entirely dependent on software systems that almost nobody understands end to end, that increasingly few people can repair, and that attackers can now probe at machine speed. We are hearing that incident response firms, the 911 for breach victims, are backlogged six months. Even those paid on retainer lack the bandwidth to triage every incident. The cavalry is disappearing. We are entering a period of unprecedented technological instability. “Software Beirut” is an incredibly apt analogy. We are in for a period of cascading failures, whether triggered by attackers, bad updates, or our own accumulated complexity. This, I’m sorry to say, is just the opening chapter.