- Apple services experienced widespread disruptions across multiple countries.
- Apple Pay, App Store, iCloud, and Support were affected.
- Thousands of users reported issues on Downdetector.
Apple users across several countries faced widespread service disruptions on Tuesday, November 17, after multiple services, including Apple Pay, the App Store, iCloud and Apple Support, reportedly experienced outages. Thousands of users reported problems accessing Apple's services, with complaints flooding outage-tracking platform Downdetector.
"Failed to verify your identity. Try again," one user, identified as Tom Perkins, wrote on Downdetector, quoting an error message following a major outage.
Outage Reportedly Affected Multiple Apple Services
The problems were not limited to a single Apple platform. Reports indicated disruptions involving several services, including-- Apple Pay, App Store, iCloud, Apple Support, Apple account sign-in and verification, Device activation, Apple Music and other cloud-based services.
Users also reported difficulties accessing App Store Connect, a platform used by developers to manage their applications. However, the extent of the disruption varied, with some customers reporting that certain services continued to work normally.
'All is well': Indian users say everything is working fine
However, at the time of writing, The Daily Jagran spoke to several Apple users in India, who reported that the services were functioning normally for them. Speaking to TDJ, Priyanka Koul, a Delhi-based journalist, said she was able to access all Apple services without any difficulty, including the App Store.
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"All is well," Koul said when asked at around 11:58 pm whether she could access Apple services.
(Screengrab from Koul's App Store)
Apple Yet To Explain Cause Of Disruption
At the time of the reports, Apple had not provided a clear explanation for the widespread service problems or announced a timeline for restoring the affected services. Interestingly, Apple's System Status page continued to list several services as operational even as users reported difficulties accessing them. The exact technical reason behind the disruption remained unclear.
ALSO READ: Microsoft Outage Finally Fixed: Outlook, Teams Back After More Than 24 Hours Of Global Disruption Across 70+ Countries
Apple Outage Comes Amid Recent Technology Disruptions
The incident comes amid a series of technology-related disruptions affecting major companies and essential services in recent days. JPMorgan Chase experienced a systems outage on Monday, affecting banking access and transactions. United Airlines also faced an internal technology failure that caused flight departure delays.
ALSO READ: Microsoft Apologises For Massive Global Outage, Cites Technical Glitch For Disrupted Services: 'We Are Deeply Sorry'
Last week, a Microsoft 365 outage disrupted email services for businesses, hospitals and federal courts. A separate telecommunications failure involving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also resulted in a nationwide ground stop. However, there was no evidence linking these incidents to Apple's service disruption.