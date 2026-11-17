Outage Reportedly Affected Multiple Apple Services The problems were not limited to a single Apple platform. Reports indicated disruptions involving several services, including-- Apple Pay, App Store, iCloud, Apple Support, Apple account sign-in and verification, Device activation, Apple Music and other cloud-based services.

Users also reported difficulties accessing App Store Connect, a platform used by developers to manage their applications. However, the extent of the disruption varied, with some customers reporting that certain services continued to work normally. 'All is well': Indian users say everything is working fine However, at the time of writing, The Daily Jagran spoke to several Apple users in India, who reported that the services were functioning normally for them. Speaking to TDJ, Priyanka Koul, a Delhi-based journalist, said she was able to access all Apple services without any difficulty, including the App Store.

"All is well," Koul said when asked at around 11:58 pm whether she could access Apple services. (Screengrab from Koul's App Store) Apple Yet To Explain Cause Of Disruption At the time of the reports, Apple had not provided a clear explanation for the widespread service problems or announced a timeline for restoring the affected services. Interestingly, Apple's System Status page continued to list several services as operational even as users reported difficulties accessing them. The exact technical reason behind the disruption remained unclear.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Outage Finally Fixed: Outlook, Teams Back After More Than 24 Hours Of Global Disruption Across 70+ Countries Apple Outage Comes Amid Recent Technology Disruptions The incident comes amid a series of technology-related disruptions affecting major companies and essential services in recent days. JPMorgan Chase experienced a systems outage on Monday, affecting banking access and transactions. United Airlines also faced an internal technology failure that caused flight departure delays.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Apologises For Massive Global Outage, Cites Technical Glitch For Disrupted Services: 'We Are Deeply Sorry' Last week, a Microsoft 365 outage disrupted email services for businesses, hospitals and federal courts. A separate telecommunications failure involving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also resulted in a nationwide ground stop. However, there was no evidence linking these incidents to Apple's service disruption.