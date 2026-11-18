Indian social media users made it a tough day for their Pakistani counterparts after a viral claim of Pakistan-made auto-rickshaw was used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a ride in Manila, Philippines, during the ASEAN Summit went viral. It all started with a post by one Lahore-based journalist, Hammad Hussain, who shared the Indian Prime Minister's photo on a colourful, decorated auto-rickshaw.

Hassan claimed that the rickshaw was made in Pakistan. His post was seen as an opportunity by Pakistani users to jeer India online and was subsequently amplified. In a short span of time, the buzz was all over Pakistani social media and caught attention in India as well. However, the viral claim ended up roasting Pakistani handles instead, as the auto-rickshaw was not Pakistani-made but a popular auto brand, Bajaj from India.

The Pakistani journalist likely mistook Bajaj for Sazgar, a Pakistani three-wheeler which opened its first-ever overseas facility in the Philippines' Laguna recently.

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The close-up video made it clear that the Bajaj auto, which ferried world leaders at the event, was modified and carried the company's logo.

Indian social media handles took no time to mock their Pakistani counterparts over their enthusiasm and desperation to compete with India.

One user wrote, "Bajaj Auto: Made in India, roasted whole Pakistan." He added, Yesterday Padosi accounts were claiming that Narendra Modi was riding on a Pakistani auto-rickshaw that ferried world leaders, but surprisingly it was —a Bajaj Auto."

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The other said, "Padosi (Neighbour) accounts were busy celebrating a Pakistani auto-rickshaw carrying world leaders, only to discover it was a Bajaj Auto -proudly Indian! Imagine being so desperate to claim India's achievements that even a three-wheeler has to correct their national identity crisis. India manufactures. Pakistan misidentifies."