Word Of The Year 2026: Amid the growing influence of artificial intelligence, "human" has been picked as the Word of the Year for 2026 by the Cambridge Dictionary. As per the renowned dictionary, the word means having qualities as well as faults and feelings, unlike machines and gods. The board members stated that the real meaning of the word has been forgotten with the significant rise of AI in the past few years.

What Did Board Members Say? As per Francesca Woodward, a board member at Cambridge University Press, the word has summed up the mood of the year as people across the globe continue to examine the rise of AI, reported AFP. They fear the technology could replace them at work, with some experts even pointing out that it could be a threat to humanity. Amid the times of uncertainty, the people are figuring out what it really means to be a human being, she added.

Apart from this, philosophy of science teacher at the University of Cambridge Tom McClelland stated that the idea of humanity has changed in recent times, further calling the choice interesting. "We're trying to understand the difference between a human mind and an artificial mind, between living beings like us and artificial beings that we're creating. What sets us apart, is it consciousness, creativity or compassion?" McClelland was quoted as saying by AFP.

ALSO READ: Kashmiri Carpet To Pichwaai Painting: PM Modi Gifts Indian Handicrafts To ASEAN Leaders | PICS Other Words In Contention There were several other words for contention, including "agent" (an AI system that can work without human control), "wholesome" (feeling fulfilled), "dusking" (practice of daylight turn to darkness), and "looksmaxing" (trying to look as attractive as possible). Earlier in 2025, "parasocial" was chosen as word of the year, which meant a sense of having a connection with any fictional character or personality without actually knowing them.

The word of the year is selected based on several criteria, such as the number of searches on the Cambridge Dictionary website and its relevance. ALSO READ: ASEAN-India Summit: PM Modi Calls For Cooperation Over Competition; Highlights Connectivity, Shared Growth