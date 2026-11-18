PM Modi Philippines Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday returned to New Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to the Philippines, where he participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit, and the Quad Leaders' Meeting. The prime minister presented traditional Indian heritage artworks to the global leaders during his stay in Manila. He gifted special regional crafts, including Kashmiri silk carpets, Rajasthani Pichwai paintings, Gujarat's Rogan art, and Karnataka's Bidriware, to the leaders.

- While PM Modi gifted a traditional Kashmiri silk carpet to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, he presented a traditional Kashmiri Pashmina shawl in a papier-mâché box to the First Lady of the Philippines, Louise Araneta-Marcos.

- The prime minister gifted a Golden Pichwaai painting from Rajasthan's Nathdwara to US President Donald Trump during his visit. The cloth-painting art is known for its intricate detailing, luminous colours, and elaborate compositions.

- PM Modi also gifted a Royal Blue Banarasi Katan Silk Stole in a Sadheli box to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during their meeting. The special gift symbolizes India's cultural esteem and enduring friendship.

- During his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi gifted a traditional Jaipur Blue Pottery artefact to him. The artwork is known for its luminous cobalt-blue designs and glossy white surface.

- The prime minister also gifted a Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase from Karnataka's Bidar to Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei. The metalcraft is made from a zinc-and-copper alloy and adorned with intricate pure silver inlay.

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- Apart from this, he gifted a traditional Dokra Artwork Boat to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. The artwork shows boat-carrying figures and birds, reflecting community life and harmony with nature.

- PM Modi gifted a traditional Indian Leather Wall Hanging to Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung during their meeting.