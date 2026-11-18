Hopes of peace in the Middle East have been shattered once again as fresh tensions have erupted between the US and Iran over recent strikes. After Iran's third strike on US assets in the Middle East in three days, the United States on Tuesday attacked an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island, the largest island in the Persian Gulf. According to a US military official, American fighter aircraft attacked in self-defence, using precision munitions.

The exchange of aerial attacks interrupted a roughly two-month lull in fighting, as Iran's targeting of Bahrain brought condemnations from the region. News agency Reuters cited the US official saying the strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting US personnel and assets.

US Central Command is fully prepared to protect US interests in the region, he said. The Iranian side also confirmed the attack. Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province, said the US strikes on Qeshm Island did not damage residential or commercial infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Oil Tanker Attacked Near Oman While Transiting Strait Of Hormuz, Catches Fire Five to six explosions were heard on the island, but the situation was under control and emergency services were on alert. Notably, Iran had launched drone strikes on the US-linked Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, in its third attack on US military assets in the Middle East in the last five days.

Bahrain confirmed the Iranian attacks, saying that its air defence intercepted multiple Iranian aerial attacks. The statement by the Bahrain Defence Force General Command didn't specify the type of projectiles involved in the attack or details of damages and casualties.

ALSO READ: Iranians Take Desperate Steps To Survive, Put Kidneys And Testicles Up For Sale Amid Rising Inflation: Report The attack marks an escalation near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil supplies, which has been effectively closed since February 28, the day the US and Israel started the aggression against Tehran, killing the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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