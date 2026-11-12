At least 17 people were killed when a Russian An-12 military transport aircraft crashed near the village of Yagunovo in Siberia’s Kemerovo region on Tuesday. A suspected fuel leak may have caused one of the aircraft’s four engines to catch fire, damaging its controls, according to Russian news outlet Baza.

The aircraft was reportedly carrying spare parts from Novosibirsk to Kansk when the crew declared an emergency and tried to land in Kemerovo. Reports suggest that fuel leaked from one of the engines and caught fire, causing the aircraft to lose control.

According to Baza, experts examining the wreckage believe the leak may have come from a faulty fuel pump or a pipeline in the housing around one of the engines.

The fuel is believed to have caught fire while the aircraft was in the air, damaging its control surfaces. The plane then lost altitude rapidly and crashed around 5 kilometres from Kemerovo airport.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been officially confirmed. However, Baza reported that an initial examination of the wreckage showed that one of the four engines was much more damaged than the other three.

Local residents reportedly saw a trail of fire in the sky moments before the crash. Baza later reported that the aircraft had caught fire while still in the air. Preliminary information suggests that a technical failure may have caused the incident.