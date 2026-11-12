- Russian An-12 military transport plane crashed in Siberia.
- All 17 people aboard the aircraft were killed.
- Suspected fuel leak caused engine fire and crash.
At least 17 people were killed when a Russian An-12 military transport aircraft crashed near the village of Yagunovo in Siberia’s Kemerovo region on Tuesday. A suspected fuel leak may have caused one of the aircraft’s four engines to catch fire, damaging its controls, according to Russian news outlet Baza.
The aircraft was reportedly carrying spare parts from Novosibirsk to Kansk when the crew declared an emergency and tried to land in Kemerovo. Reports suggest that fuel leaked from one of the engines and caught fire, causing the aircraft to lose control.
According to Baza, experts examining the wreckage believe the leak may have come from a faulty fuel pump or a pipeline in the housing around one of the engines.
The fuel is believed to have caught fire while the aircraft was in the air, damaging its control surfaces. The plane then lost altitude rapidly and crashed around 5 kilometres from Kemerovo airport.
The exact cause of the crash has not yet been officially confirmed. However, Baza reported that an initial examination of the wreckage showed that one of the four engines was much more damaged than the other three.
Local residents reportedly saw a trail of fire in the sky moments before the crash. Baza later reported that the aircraft had caught fire while still in the air. Preliminary information suggests that a technical failure may have caused the incident.
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⚡️ 19 DEAD after An-12 transport plane CRASHES in Russia’s Kemerovo region — MoD https://t.co/FJAS2b71m4— RTRussia (@RT_Russia_) November 17, 2026
Kemerovo region Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed an aviation incident near Yagunovo. He said emergency services were at the crash site but did not share further details.
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What eyewitnesses said about plane crash
According to Russian news outlet Izvestia obtained footage showing the aircraft's final moments before the crash. The video shows the plane rapidly losing altitude before a powerful explosion.
An eyewitness said she watched the aircraft fall from a window. She also said the plane was already on fire before it hit the ground.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined.