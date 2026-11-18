In the age when artificial intelligence has dominated almost every aspect of human life, Cambridge Dictionary has chosen “human” as the Word of the Year. Mirroring the changing relationship between technology and humans and the influence of AI, the decision is a timely reminder that humans are still the essence of society and remain irreplaceable.

Explaining the decision, a board member at Cambridge University Press, Francesca Woodward, said that the word describes the mood of the year. She told AFP that the rapid surge in AI, alongside job fears and existential crises, has urged people to question the true meaning of human nature. Selecting “human” over digital and online buzzwords reflects a global awakening to how rapidly technology is changing our lives.

Also Read: Kashmiri Carpet To Pichwaai Painting: PM Modi Gifts Indian Handicrafts To ASEAN Leaders | PICS What Does It Mean? According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “human” is defined as “having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines”. According to McIntosh, the Cambridge Dictionary lexicographer, the renewed interest in the meaning of being human captures the central idea of the dictionary. Further, he added that this interest had captured the zeitgeist, making the word a fitting choice for 2026.

As AI becomes more and more common, questions are being raised about how much humans could depend on technology for tasks that require critical thinking and judgment. Global AI Debate The debate over artificial intelligence taking over human life has been long-going. Its impact has been massive over the last year, during which people have lost their jobs in the name of technology. The real question is now how to survive this whirlwind of AI. Several prominent figures, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, AI expert Geoffrey Hinton, and Pope Leo XIV, have also joined the debate over the survival of human creativity amidst the increasingly AI-driven world.

Commenting on the selection, Gates said that AI could be used to improve education and cure diseases. Integrating it into daily life would impact human instincts and require deliberate choices. “The measure of AI’s success should be how much it improves human lives,” he said.

Adding that societies need to collectively decide what they value and what they would allow to happen to each other, Professor Rachel Adams, an expert on AI governance and human rights at the University of Cambridge, said, “AI is going to be a profound test for humanity.”

Dr Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge, asked people to view the future of AI as predetermined and societal choices would shape its development. What Other Words Are Included? Along with announcing the word of the year, Cambridge Dictionary has also added several words and phrases in 2026. These have gained traction online via social media platforms, reflecting changing online behaviour. 1. Aura Farming: Refers to activities intended to project an admirable personality, especially on social media. 2. Looksmaxxing: The practice of making oneself look as physically attractive as possible. The word is associated with social media discussions among men. 3. Air jail: A method of training animals by briefly holding them off the ground following unwanted Other words that were in contention for the Cambridge Word of the Year include “analogue”, referring to screen-free activities such as knitting, reading a book, or listening to vinyl records. Another word was gent,” an AI system that can operate in a complicated way without human control. “Wholesome” and “chic” were other words on the shortlist.

With 20 million monthly users, Cambridge Dictionary draws on the Cambridge English Corpus, a database of over two billion words tracking changes in the English language. Also Read: Nvidia Sets Up Panel To Oversee Export Controls As Jensen Huang Spy Row Raises Stakes For AI Chips Amid China Threat