The US Department of Labor (DOL) announced the proposed changes to the Permanent Labour Certification programme, commonly known as PERM, on November 16, 2026. The proposal was published in the Federal Register on November 17. It marks the first major update to the programme in nearly 20 years.

US Green Card Rules: Thousands of Indian professionals working in the United States may face a more difficult path to getting a Green Card if the Trump administration's proposed changes to employment-based immigration rules become final.

For Indian professionals working in the US on H-1B and other employment visas, the proposal could mean longer recruitment processes, additional checks and more difficulties for employers sponsoring their Green Cards.

The government says the changes aim to give American workers the first opportunity to apply for high-skilled and well-paying jobs before companies sponsor foreign employees.

“The Labor Department proposal would require employers looking to sponsor green cards to expand efforts to recruit American workers for those positions.” The proposed rule @USDOL announced today will ensure American Workers are first in line for the high-skilled, high-paying jobs that are pouring back into our country. We’re not only ensuring Americans are considered but prioritized with these new opportunities. https://t.co/enirbwq79r

However, the proposed rules do not mean that Indian workers will automatically lose their jobs, H-1B visas or eligibility for Green Cards.

What Is PERM?

PERM stands for Permanent Labour Certification. It is an important step in many employer-sponsored Green Card applications, particularly under the EB-2 and EB-3 categories.

Before a US company can sponsor a foreign employee for a Green Card, it generally has to show that it could not find a qualified American worker for the position.

To do this, the company must advertise the vacancy, invite applications from American workers and consider candidates who meet the job requirements.

If the company cannot find a suitable American candidate, it can apply for PERM approval from the Department of Labor.

Once PERM is approved, the employer can move to the next stage by filing Form I-140 with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

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This process is especially important for Indian professionals who want to move from temporary work visas, such as H-1B, to permanent residency in the US.

Three Major Changes in Trump's Green Card Proposal

The Trump administration has proposed three major changes to the PERM process:

- Longer job advertisements: Companies must advertise vacancies through websites, job portals and other platforms for at least 90 days before sponsoring foreign workers.

- Restrictions after layoffs: Companies that have laid off American workers in similar roles during the previous two years may face restrictions on sponsoring foreign employees for those positions.

- Fewer exemptions: Nurses, physical therapists and certain other professionals who currently qualify for special exemptions may also have to follow the standard PERM recruitment process.

If finalised, these changes could make employer-sponsored Green Card applications longer and more difficult for Indian professionals.

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What Does This Mean for Indians?

The proposed changes could make it harder for Indian professionals working in the US to get Green Cards through their employers.

Companies may take longer to sponsor foreign employees because they will have to advertise jobs for at least 90 days, review more applications from American workers and meet additional requirements.

Indian employees working at companies that have recently laid off American workers could face further difficulties. Their employers may be restricted from sponsoring foreign workers for similar positions.

The changes could also make some companies more cautious about starting new Green Card applications for foreign employees.

However, Indian H-1B workers do not need to panic. The proposal does not automatically cancel existing H-1B visas, Green Card applications or approvals. It also does not change Green Card quotas or priority dates.

In simple terms, getting an employer-sponsored Green Card could become slower and more complicated, but Indian professionals are not automatically losing their eligibility for permanent residency.