India's Hindu population is projected to grow by 176 million between 2020 and 2070, but Hindus are expected to make up a slightly smaller share of the country's population by the end of the period, according to new projections released by the Pew Research Centre on Wednesday. The report attributes the projected shift to differences in fertility rates and age profiles among religious communities.

Despite the change, Hindus are expected to continue accounting for more than 75 per cent of India's population in 2070. The projections form part of Pew's study of how the size and distribution of the world's major religious groups could change over five decades, based on demographic trends, migration and religious switching.

The report also projects a major change in the global religious landscape: Muslims are expected to overtake Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035. Pew estimates that the global Muslim population will reach 2.57 billion by then, compared with 2.52 billion Christians.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Sees 'Hindu-Jewish Alliance As Threat Against Muslim World', Iran's Security Chief Claims India's Hindu Population To Reach Nearly 1.3 Billion India had around 1.1 billion Hindus in 2020, accounting for approximately 95 per cent of the global Hindu population. Their number is projected to increase by 176 million by 2070. However, the Hindu share of India's population is expected to decline slightly as the Muslim population grows at a faster rate.

Pew said Muslim women in India continue to have more children on average than Hindu women. The younger age profile of India's Muslim population, combined with this fertility gap, is expected to contribute to the change in the country's religious composition.

At the global level, the Hindu population is projected to increase by 199 million, from around 1.18 billion in 2020 to nearly 1.38 billion in 2070. However, its share of the world's population is expected to fall from about 15 per cent to 14 per cent as non-Hindu populations grow faster.

US To Have World's Fifth-Largest Hindu Population India remains the country with the largest Hindu population by a considerable margin. In 2020, Nepal had the second-largest Hindu population with 24 million, followed by Bangladesh with 13 million, Pakistan with 5 million and Indonesia with 4 million.

The rankings are projected to change by 2070, when the United States is expected to have the world's fifth-largest Hindu population. Pakistan's Hindu population is projected to double to 10 million, while the US is expected to see an increase of around 4 million, largely driven by immigration.

The Asia-Pacific region, which is home to 99 per cent of the world's Hindus, is expected to account for most of the community's growth. Its Hindu population is projected to increase by 191 million, while the share of Hindus in the region's total population could rise from 26 per cent in 2020 to 28 per cent in 2070.

Religious Conversion To Have Little Impact On Hindu Population Pew's projections suggest that religious conversion will have a limited effect on the size of the global Hindu population. Around 99 per cent of people raised Hindu are estimated to continue identifying with the religion as adults. The retention rate among Muslims is also 99 per cent, compared with 85 per cent for Christians and 83 per cent for Buddhists.

The study estimates that religious switching will reduce the global Hindu population by around one million people between 2020 and 2070. Population growth will instead be driven largely by natural increase, with births outnumbering deaths. Muslims Projected To Surpass Christians By 2035 The report's global projections point to a significant shift in the religious composition of the world. Muslims are expected to become the largest religious group by 2035, overtaking Christians as their population grows at a faster rate.

Pew estimated that the world had 2.02 billion Muslims and 2.27 billion Christians in 2020. By 2035, the Muslim population is projected to reach 2.57 billion, compared with 2.52 billion Christians. If current demographic trends continue, the number of Muslims could exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, while the Christian population is projected to reach just under 3 billion.

ALSO READ: 'I Am Five Months Pregnant': Hindu Teacher In Bangladesh Accuses BNP Leader Of Kicking Her In Abdomen Higher fertility rates are expected to be the main factor behind the faster growth of the Muslim population. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women belonging to other religious groups.

Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett said fertility, rather than religious conversion, was the primary driver behind the projected change. The study also notes that the growth of Muslim and Christian populations is largely expected to take place in countries where these communities already form a majority.

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